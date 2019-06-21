Bonnybridge primary school closed by Falkirk Council

Falkirk Council announced the closure of a Bonnybridge primary school this afternoon to carry out a “thorough inspection”.

It is understood parents of pupils at Antonine Primary in Broomhill Road were contacted to collect their children.

At 1.30pm today the local authority posted a statement on its website, stating: “We require to undertake a full and thorough inspection of the school and this means we require to close the school.

“There is planned work over the weekend but please check the usual sources for updates.

“The school will be open as normal on Monday but if this changes, full details will be communicated via GroupCall and the council website.”

Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.