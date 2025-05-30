Everyone had fun taking part in the school's production of Oliver.Everyone had fun taking part in the school's production of Oliver.
Bo'ness pupils leave audience wanting more with production of Oliver

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 30th May 2025, 12:47 BST
Those lucky enough to get tickets to see the Deanburn Primary pupils perform Oliver Jnr last week enjoyed a treat.

Thanks to lots of hard work – from those on stage and those behind the scenes – the show was hailed as a great success.

Those taking part were all from P4 to P7 and put on lots of great performances.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The main cast worked hard every week in a curriculum group that helped them develop skills in acting, singing, and dancing. Every P4–7 pupil was also part of the choir.

"We are amazed by the talents of our pupils, they never cease to amaze us.

"They learned Cockney accents, sang challenging songs, and performed tricky dance routines – all with energy and confidence.

"The audience loved it! There were whoops and cheers and a rapturous applause after every performance.”

They added: “The pupils also helped behind the scenes by making props and helping with the staging, showing creativity and teamwork in every part of the production.

"A big thank you to all the staff who supported the production and particularly Mrs Sheach, Mrs MacLachlan, Miss Mason, and one of our parents, Mrs Braid, for producing and directing the show.”

Meet the Artful Dodger.

1. Deanburn Primary present Oliver

Meet the Artful Dodger. Photo: ugc

There was lots of great singing from the youngsters.

2. Deanburn Primary present Oliver

There was lots of great singing from the youngsters. Photo: ugc

The audiences who were lucky enough to see the show enjoyed the youngsters' performances.

3. Deanburn Primary present Oliver

The audiences who were lucky enough to see the show enjoyed the youngsters' performances. Photo: ugc

The youngsters learned Cockney accents for the show.

4. Deanburn Primary present Oliver

The youngsters learned Cockney accents for the show. Photo: ugc

