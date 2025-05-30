Bo'ness pupils leave audience wanting more with production of Oliver

Thanks to lots of hard work – from those on stage and those behind the scenes – the show was hailed as a great success.

Those taking part were all from P4 to P7 and put on lots of great performances.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The main cast worked hard every week in a curriculum group that helped them develop skills in acting, singing, and dancing. Every P4–7 pupil was also part of the choir.

"We are amazed by the talents of our pupils, they never cease to amaze us.

"They learned Cockney accents, sang challenging songs, and performed tricky dance routines – all with energy and confidence.

"The audience loved it! There were whoops and cheers and a rapturous applause after every performance.”

They added: “The pupils also helped behind the scenes by making props and helping with the staging, showing creativity and teamwork in every part of the production.

"A big thank you to all the staff who supported the production and particularly Mrs Sheach, Mrs MacLachlan, Miss Mason, and one of our parents, Mrs Braid, for producing and directing the show.”

Meet the Artful Dodger.

There was lots of great singing from the youngsters.

The audiences who were lucky enough to see the show enjoyed the youngsters' performances.