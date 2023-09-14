Blue Peter presenter Abby Cook returns to her old Stenhousemuir primary school to talk technology
Abby met with pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Primary School in Stenhousemuir on Tuesday as part of the launch of the new BBC micro:bit – next gen campaign.
The television presenter spent time with youngsters talking about the BBC micro:bit – a simple kit computer that allows pupils to explore how software and hardware works together – and coding.
Filming from her visit is set to be aired on this Friday’s episode of Blue Peter on the CBBC channel.
Abby is just one of several television presenters delivering the micro:bits to primary schools across the country as the campaign will see tens of thousands of the classroom sets being distributed for free.
Schools can also receive brand new teaching resources to accelerate computational thinking, programming, digital creativity and machine learning knowledge among primary school pupils.
The project aims to inspire all youngsters to be excited by technology and see it as a means to unleash their creativity and have fun.
Helen Foulkes, head of BBC Education, said: “In an ever-evolving digital age, BBC Education remains committed to inspiring the digital makers, inventors and pioneers of tomorrow. The BBC micro:bit – the next gen initiative is all about ensuring that every primary school student is given the tools to imagine and innovate with technology. Our aim is to not only equip these young minds with digital skills but to inspire creativity, challenge stereotypes and nurture a passion for learning.”
The micro:bit will be predominantly featured in a week-long takeover across CBBC to boost the project, featuring on favourite shows including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash Up.