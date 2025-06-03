Blackness pupils bury time capsule ahead of closure after almost 170 years

The 15 pupils and staff of a village school that will close for the final time in June, have marked the end of era by burying a time capsule.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackness Primary School will close for good at the end of term, following a decision by Falkirk Council earlier this year, which will see pupils moving to the catchment of Grange Primary in Bo’ness.

But the pupils have left a legacy in the shape of a time capsule, which has been placed in the garden of Blackness Bay Distillery and the Lobster Pot, the pub and restaurant in the heart of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils Harris Lawson and Harris Fawdington, both nine, did the honours, before the rest of their schoolmates took it in turns to help make sure the silver capsule was safely buried.

All Blackness Primary's 15 pupils bury a time capsule to mark school's closure. Pic: Contributed

Headteacher Rosalind Veneroni and principal teacher Paul Burnett helped the pupils to create a container that would remind future generations of the historic school.

The contents include a history of the school, a picture of its final staff and pupils, and a list of all its former headteachers.

The present building dates back to 1904, although the school’s history goes back to 1857, when it opened in what is now a private house, near Blackness Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the present building is likely to be sold once closed, Colm and Sheena O’Rourke, who own the Lobster Pot and Blackness Bay Distillery, agreed they could use the lovely gardens.

Principal teacher, Paul Burnett, said: “We are really grateful to the Lobster Pot who have offered to have the time capsule here so the link with the village will continue. ”

Pupils, parents and staff are also invited to say goodbye to the school this Friday, June 6, when it hosts a special afternoon, from 2-5pm.

It will start with singing from the pupils, who will also share their memories, and there will be a bouncy castle.

There will also be a piper while refreshments will be provided by the Parent Council.