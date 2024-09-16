Big praise for small school: Falkirk area primary with 15 pupils gets thumbs up from inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most recent inspection report for a primary school with a total roll of 15 pupils was nothing short of excellent.

Drumbowie Primary School, in Main Street, Standburn, actually had 19 pupils at the time of Education Scotland inspection, with children based in two classes – Primary 2 to 5 and Primary 6 and 7.

The subsequent report gave “very good” ratings for the categories of raising attainment and achievement and in learning, teaching and assessment.

Inspectors stated: “Children are very proud of their own achievements and those of their peers. They are strong leaders and recognise the relevance of their skills in learning about life and work.

Drumbowie Primary School pupils and staff celebrate their excellent inspection report

"Children play an active role in promoting and supporting positive mental wellbeing. All children, as appropriate to their age and stage, identify clearly the skills they

are developing through their learning and achievement across the curriculum."

Staff also gained plenty of praise for their “promotion of wellbeing”.

The report stated: “Staff model a family ethos where everyone cares. The are highly attuned and attentive to factors which they know will impact negatively on children’s wellbeing.

“Children are supported exceptionally well from their arrival at breakfast club until the close of the school day. Staff communicate very effectively during the school day.

“They readily adapt their plans to enable children to have the best chance of success. The ethos in each classroom means that children and adults can benefit from cosy spaces and the nurture of each other.

"Parents feel they work in true partnership with the school and are able to build on children’s wellbeing and learning at home.”