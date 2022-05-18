Big Fit Walk: Bankier Primary pupils step out around Cloybank Estate

Youngsters from P1 to P7 at Bankier Primary School in Banknock, joined by staff and parent helpers, competed a 45 minute sponsored walk around Cloybank Estate.

Staff from the popular attraction led the children around the grounds on Monday, May 9.

The event launched the school’s Health Focus Week, which also saw pupils engage in a range of activities including sports sessions with visiting coaches, food technology, the Walk to School Week initiative and design challenges.

Iain Farrington, acting principal teacher, said: “The Focus Week aimed to help pupils of all ages to develop understanding of ways of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, provided them with new experiences and encouraged them to develop skills that are transferrable across the curriculum.”

1. Bankier PS Big Fit Walk Pupils step out on their Big Fit Walk Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. 09-05-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. BANKNOCK - Bankier Primary. End of school's big fit walk. Out of the classroom for a healthy walk Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Bankier PS Big Fit Walk A helping hand for the little ones Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Bankier PS Big Fit Walk Staff joined pupils for the healthy exercise Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales