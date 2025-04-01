Big Apple bound: Talented pupils from a Falkirk area high school are heading for New York

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirty dancers from Denny High School’s Dance Academy will be strutting their stuff on the streets of New York this weekend when they perform in the world-famous Tartan Day Parade.

The trip marks a long-awaited return to international travel for the school’s Dance Academy, whose former students last performed overseas at Disney World in Florida in 2014.

The five-day trip is packed with opportunities for the pupils to show off their dancing skills – which include ballet, lyrical, jazz, commercial and Highland Dance.

They will be taking to the stage at Bryant Park and engaging in a flash mob at either Grand Central Station or Times Square.

The talented dancers will be performing in this year's Tartan Day Parade in New York City (Picture: Submitted)

When they are not performing themselves, the dancers’ itinerary will see them taking in two Broadway shows – Chicago and MJ the Musical – and take part in professional dance workshops at the world-renowned Broadway Dance Centre and Steps on Broadway.

The troupe will then take part in the iconic Tartan Day Parade on Saturday, April 5, which will see them heading down Sixth Avenue led by award-winning Scottish actor Alan Cumming, this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

Linzi Mackell, deputy headteacher and one of the trip leaders, said: “This trip will be a life changing experience for our students. Many of our former pupils have gone on to dance professionally and opportunities like this give them insight into the industry.

“The team have been rehearsing hard during and after school alongside preparing for their National Qualification practical exams which finished last week. We can’t wait to showcase their talent and represent Denny High on the world stage in NYC.”

Following two successful London tours in 2023 and 2024, the school was approached by a sports and educational tour operator and asked if the Dance Academy would like to take part in the 27th annual parade in NYC, which celebrates Scottish culture and heritage.

Getting to the Big Apple wouldn’t have been possible without a dedicated group of families who formed a fundraising committee.

Together with the pupils, they raised £8500 by organising a range of events, including a ladies day, psychic night and an afternoon tea dance showcase. All funds have gone towards travel costs and costumes.

