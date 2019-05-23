Beancross Primary School wins Cycle Friendly Schools Award

Pupils and teachers at Beancross Primary School are celebrating after winning the Cycle Friendly Schools Award.

Headteacher Andrew Watson praised everyone involved in the school’s bikeability programme who worked hard to receive the merit.

“The bikeability programme is a huge success at Beancross, supporting our journey towards an Improvement in Children Health and Wellbeing.

“The class cycles have allowed us to better use our community spaces to improve learning and teaching in new environments.

“Working in partnership with Sustrans and iBike we have been able to promote cycling as a method of active transport with a high level of participation from children with a significant increase in the number of children cycling and scooting to school.

“The children thoroughly enjoy the cycling opportunities in school.”