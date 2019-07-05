Bantaskin Primary School pupils demonstrate cycling skills at workshop

Youngsters had a wheel-y great time learning new cycling skills at a Falkirk school-based workshop.

Led by staff from the 3SIXTY Bicycle Displays team, Bantaskin Primary School pupils were put through their paces as they were taught new skills and the safest way to have fun on their bike.

Children took it in turn to try out their steering ability. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Despite the event taking place in June, the children were forced to zip up their jackets as some rather soggy conditions put paid to their hopes of enjoying a bicycle ride in the sunshine.

The poor weather was never going to be enough to dampen the cyclists’ spirits, however, as the youngsters were being given the chance to ditch the classroom and head out to the playground for the session, organised by teaching staff to celebrate active travel.

With the rain continuing during the workshop, there was an ample number of puddles and conditions underfoot remained slightly slippery.

That meant safety was the key word of the day and 3SIXTY Bicyle Display leaders spoke at length to the pupils about the importance of taking both care and time in all kinds of weather.

There was of course plenty of time for fun and participants got an opportunity to show off their skills in the saddle following a series of tutorials from the professionally trained session leaders.