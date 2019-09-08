Bankier high fliers learn all about the bridge

“Utterly terrified” was Bankier Primary principal teacher Pam Webster’s honest verdict on a (literally) high profile excursion to the Forth Road Bridge - “but spectacular!”.

Staff from the Banknock school took the children to the top of the iconic bridge to illustrate in an interesting way the school’s commitment to deliver high quality STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education.

It meant being winched to the very top of the bridge in a cage host to fly the Bankier STEM launch banner - which the school reckons must be the highest launch for the scheme in Scotland.

As science and engineering studies go it must have been one of the most exciting classroom exercises ever - and obviously the adventure lost nothing in the telling when the children got home later.

Pam Webster said: “It was a great way of showing the children exactly what the bridge is all about, and we also had a problem-solving challenge for them - they had to imagine the head and deputy head were stuck on top of the bridge with no obvious way to escape.

“Luckily they arrived at a good solution!”

She added: “It was a fantastic day, and we want to say many thanks to Balfour Beattie for their support.”