Bainsford war memorial: Forth Valley College help with plans

Two scale models of the proposed new monument have been 3D printed at the college’s Falkirk campus to pay tribute to Bainsford’s war dead.

The 3D printer workshop, led by mechanical lecturer Ross McGeever, used plans provided by Bainsford War Memorial Association to print off two scale models – one at 1:25 and another one at 1:12.

These models will now be used by stone workers to produce the monument, which will reach four metres in height when completed.

Forth Valley College print 3D modell of Baiinsford War Memoiral - Robert Bissett holding the model with Professor Ken Thomson along with Kevin Beattie, James Irvine, James Marshall from the Bainsford War Memorial Association.

Ross said: “Working on this project has been very worthwhile. The war memorial will be an important part of the Bainsford community, so to help really is part of its own reward.”

The memorial will commemorate all soldiers from Bainsford who made the ultimate sacrifice during war and conflict over the years.

An initial approach from the group had been made to the college’s Science and Engineering Department through curriculum manager Dougie Ross in 2019/20, before the pandemic led to national lockdown, but had to be

Sod cutting in March for the new Bainsford war memorial by Isobel Turnbull.

postponed until the proposal was resurrected recently.

Robert Bissett , chairman of the Bainsford War Memorial Association, said: “We are very grateful to Forth Valley College for engaging in this important community project and using the remarkable skills of the college to create a 3D model of the memorial that was drawn up by architect Charles Reid, Falkirk Stonemasons Ltd and Blyth Berwick, a structural engineer from McGregor McMahon Consulting Engineers.

“The aim of the project is to remember the 224 fallen of Bainsford and through education teach why we need to remember the fallen of all wars. Lest We Forget.”

In May 2020, Ross also used his 3D printing skills to set up a production line of essential medical protective equipment, such as plastic face visors to help fight the last of equipment at the beginning of the pandemic.