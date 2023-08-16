News you can trust since 1845
Award winning Grangemouth artist appointed to new role at University of Stirling

A Grangemouth-born artist will be taking up her new honurary post at the University of Stirling this new term.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

Portonian Audrey Grant, who now lives in Edinburgh, has been appointed as the University of Stirling’s latest artist-in-residence and her drawing, photography and site-specific installation – underpinned by intellectual ideas derived from, and inspired by, poetry, literature and philosophy – will be displayed prominently at the university.

Throughout the academic year 2023/24, Audrey will be working closely with the University’s art collection and colleagues from across the institution to explore the

ancient Airthrey Estate near Bridge of Allan, where the university is located.

Grangemouth-born artist Audrey Grant has taken on a new role at the University of Stirling (Picture: Submitted)Grangemouth-born artist Audrey Grant has taken on a new role at the University of Stirling (Picture: Submitted)
Grangemouth-born artist Audrey Grant has taken on a new role at the University of Stirling (Picture: Submitted)
One of her first events will be leading a free walk around the university campus and the spaces that are inspiring her research, as part of Stirling Photography Festival

on Saturday, August 26.

Audrey will work as part of the art collection’s theme of the year, Campus as Inspiration, to create new work which will be on display later in the year.

Sarah Bromage, head of University of Stirling collections, said: “We are delighted to be working with Audrey as part of our year of looking at the campus as a source of

inspiration.

"Our annual artist in residence programme allows artists to immerse themselves in the life of the University and to create works responding to the experience of being at Stirling.”

Through its collection of Scottish contemporary art and related events, the University of Stirling’s Art Collection works to make arts and culture a part of daily life for staff, students and visitors.

Visit the website for a free ticket for the campus walk.

