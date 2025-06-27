Award winners from Larbert High School's senior prizegiving 2024/25

The dedication, commitment and hard work of pupils at Larbert High has been recognised as the school year comes to an end.

The school has celebrated students’ achievements with events over the last few weeks including the S6 graduation and both the junior and senior school prize giving ceremonies.

The senior prize giving was attended by pupils, staff, friends and family, who all came together to celebrate the achievements both academic and extra curricular.

Speaking at the senior prizegiving, rector Jo Wilson told the pupils: “Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have brought you to this moment. Each of you has shown that with determination and effort, greatness can be achieved. You have made us all incredibly proud and I feel extremely privileged to witness this on a daily basis.”

She added: “I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to all of the award winners – well done to each and every one of you, and also to the ‘team’ of staff and parents that have supported you on your way.

“All of your hard work, commitment and effort over the course of, not only your last year, but your entire school career has really paid off – you should truly be very proud of your achievements – as we most certainly are.”

This year’s guest speaker for the evening was Jamie Swinney, chief executive officer of Falkirk Football Club, and former Larbert High staff member. During his time at the school he was its first ever Head of Sport and was instrumental in the creation of the much-loved Tryst Community Sports Hub.

This year, due to the exceptionally high and inseparable achievements of the young people, three pupils were awarded the Proxime Accessit Medal – Sophie Isbister, Jessica Lister and Fergus Smith.

There were also three pupils who achieved the highest level of academic performance across the school, who were presented the Dux Award. They each achieved an A band 1 in every qualification they have undertaken.

Jo Wilson said: “We are incredibly proud of everything these young people have achieved and the remarkable work ethic and determination they have shown throughout their school career.

“We just love that these young people have wildly different passions and interests and who are absolutely phenomenal in every way.”

The winners of the Dux Medal for 2024/25 were Dane Brown, Eilidh Burke and Niall Fraser.

The prize winners

S4: Aimee Alexander, Jannat Ali, Ben Anderson, Blair Anderson, Zac Andrew, Maisie Armstrong, Robin Barr, Eilidh Barton, Ailsa Batchelor, Louise Baxter, Leonie Beveridge, Rhian Beveridge, Lewis Biggerstaff, Fraser Blair, Violet Boyd, Callum Bradley, Lauren Brown, Kai Brown, Lyndsay Brown, Isla Buchanan, Hannah Burns, Steven Cairns, Chloe Calderwood, Sam Calderwood, Brodie Cameron, Ava Carberry, Stella Carter, Ngozi Chukwugozie - Ikeagu, Mia Clark, Connie Clark, Freddie Clarke, Abbie Colquhoun, Zoe Comrie, Ellie Conroy, Matthew Cook, Gemma Cowan, Finlay Cox, Hazel Craig, Chloe Cram, Morven Cunningham, Sarah Davidson, Joshua Dewar, Emma Dobbie, Brooke Drummond, Ross Duff, Jack Duncan, Favour Ehi-Davis, Ellie Finnigan, Sam Fleming, Nathan Fletcher, Millie Flynn, Ryan Fong, Leila Gillespie, Emily Goodsir, Samantha Gordon, Leah Graham, Finlay Green, Penny Henderson, Charlie Hoxley, Ryan Irvine, Riley Johnston, Skye Joyce, Georgia Kenny, Anna King, Chloe Lannon, Izzi-Rose Lansdown, Abhinav Lazer, Zara Lewandowski, Iona Lindsay, Lewis Lindsay, Alessio Logie, Alfie Macdonald, Christian Mackay, Ethan MacLeod, Lexie Macleod, Yvie MacRobbie, Emily Main, Lily Main, Aurelie Massey, Sofiya Matalka, Ellie McAinsh, Lucy McArthur, Lewis McAusland, Lauchlan McCaffery, Cole McCarthy, Robert McCrea, Gregor McCulloch, Izzi McDonald, Stephen McEwan, Jessica McFadzean, Isla McFarlane, Euan McKean, Emily McKeand, Keely McKerron, Ethan McLaren, Ella McLaughlin, Freya McLuckie, Nieve McMinn, Dylan McNairney, Connor McNaught, Cameron McPhillie, Elliott Middleton, Aaron Millar, Mia Millar, Connie Morrison, Chloe Morton, Jenson Moyes, Cameron Munro, Lucy Myles, Mohammad Nisar, Hattie O'Donnell, Mia O'Donnell, Erikas Pacevicius, Heather Paterson, Tymek Piszczalka, Eve Proudfoot, Erin Purdon, Alyssa Richards, Nathan Rinkus, Cameron Ritchie, Alesha Ritchie, Trinity Robertson, Luke Robinson, Niamh Roy, Jita Sangmuang, Casey Scharer, Harry Scoular, Peter Sellwood, Mia Simpson, Jasmine Sloper, Daniel Small, Ava Smith, Abbie Smith, Gracie Steel, Ava Stewart, Isla Sturgeon, Jack Sutherland, Charlotte Swankie, Zoe Taylor, Leighton Thomson, Elka Wegner, Lily Williamson, Jac Wilson, Aidan Young.

S5: Wisdom Adegbite, Aiden Aiken, Rachel Aitchison, Sara Aitken, Daniel Allan, Daisy Allison, Andrew Armstrong, Keira Atherton, Falak Bijapur, Tailor Brown, Lewis G Brown, Isla Brown, Ellis Brown, Lewis T Brown, Lewis Campbell, Neve Campbell-McDonald, Max Cartwright, Jamie Chalmers, Eve Christie, Ben Colbourne, Alex Cunningham, Jaydan Currie, Findlay Currie, Alicia D'Alby, Chloe Davies, Catriona Daw, Nieve Deans, Georgine Devlin, Evan Dewar, Madison Dillon, Ella Dingwall, Cara Donaldson, Lara Douglas, Amelie Duncan, Lexie Fitzgerald, Amy Gardiner, Blair Gilmour, Jamie Henderson, Chloe Henderson, Callum Hendry, Elyse Hickey, Abigail Hillen, Lois Hunt, Chloe Irvine, Millie Jensen, Kirsty Johnston, Liam Landsman, Daniel Lawless, Sophie Levey, Jessica Li, Megan Lloyd, Zoe Mason, Amie Mason, Jamie McAdam, Freya McCabe, Eyrah McEwan, Freya McEwan, Jennifer McFadden, Arryn McGillivray, Nico McGregor, Charlotte McGuire, Isla McIntyre, Millie McIntyre, Caitlyn McKean, Daniel McKee, Chloe McNaughton, Emily McQueenie, Aaron McWatt, Katie Jane Mountford, Niamh Murray-Campbell, Mairaj Mustafa, Caelan O'Hare, Ekua Osei, Sophie Paterson, Adrian Philipson, Brooke Phillips, Sian Pinkerton, Isla Raymond, Harrison Renwick, Melissa Reynolds, ,Lily Riddoch, Jack Ross, Zack Ross, Fiona Rue, Kyle Russell, Macy Russell, Aiden Ryan, Martin Salgado, Adam Sarwar, Diana Savitska, Ben Schofield, Lewis Sharpe, Sophie Simmers, Caleb Stanners, Freya Stevenson, George Strurgeon, Harry Taylor, Marni Urquhart, Evan Wardrop, Alicia Watson, Alicia Welsh, Ethan Wilson, Rachel Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Alana Wright, Michael Yu, Filip Zuk.

S6: Lewis Aikman, Lauren Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Korey Anderson, Sophie Appelbe, Jennifer Archibald, Molly Armstrong, Sophie Averley, Jenna Bain, Sasha Barnaby, Eva Barron, Angela Barrowman, Kerem Baylan, Euan Binnie, Joanna Bolton, Daniel Brennan, Dane Brown, Ryan Buchanan, Eilidh Burke, Robert Byars, Sashin Chadha, Kaiden Chisholm, Lauren Coltherd, Emily Comrie, Ava Cuthbertson, Macy Dale, Heather Davidson, Finlay Davidson, Katelyn Davidson, Cody Davie, Morven Deed, Daniel Dougan, Jack Evans, Lewis Fisher, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Ben Fleming, Carys Forgie, Emily Forsyth, Niall Fraser, Aidan Gallacher, ,Hannah Gardiner, Lucie Gibson, Keaton Gillespie, Hannah Gould, Alistair Graham, Cyrus Hamilton, Evie Hope, Sophie Isbister, Mia Jack, Esther Kallow, Orson Kerr, Abbie Kinney, Siobhan Laurie, Isla Law, Jessica Lister, Jennifer MacDonald, Katie Mackay, Hannah MacLeod, Ava MacMillan, Lala MacRae, Mia Marsili, Jack Maxwell, Euan McArthur, James McBurney, Craig McDonald, Myla McEwan, Katie McGregor, Lily McGuire, Katy McKinlay, Bethany McMillan, Leila McPhate, Kirsty Melville, Paige Melville, Ethan Merritt, Rhys Miller, Alex Moffat, Lewis Morris, Chloe Murray, Alfie Myles, Sarah Neary, Chloe Nisbet, Beya Ogg, Russell Park, Gunalsam Pasumpon, Elle Pemberton, Emma Pennicott, Maciej Piszczalka, Amy Preston, Samuel Reibig, Emma Reid, Mathew Rinkus, Arran Ritchie, Luke Rodden, Summer Russell, Ryan Scott, Niamh Sherrington, Caragh Simpson, Ross Simpson, Fergus Smith, Lily Strachan, Prasoon Tayade, Mia Taylor, Megan Tetsill, Marc Thomson, Kyle Thomson, Joe Thorburn, Freya Tyrie, Logan Waddell, Max Wannan, Kyle Wannan, Leah Waugh, Eva Whitecross, Logan Whitton, Olivia Wilson, Fraser Wyllie .