Larbert High School's Dux Medalist and Proxime Accessits, from left, Tamar-Grace Morrison, Brooke Fraser, Rebecca Miller, Eva Collister, Caitlin Williams and Lauren Finlay. (Pic: Larbert HS)

The hard work and achievements of pupils at Larbert High School were recognised with a series of events at the end of term.

For the first time since the Covid pandemic, the school hosted in-person prizegiving ceremonies for both the junior and senior levels.

The events were a way to recognise and congratulate the students on all they have achieved over the last academic year.

Addressing those gathered, acting rector Jo Wilson said: “One of the things which is particularly important to me is having hard-work and talent recognised. So, this evening is a celebration of the very best of Larbert High School and recognition of the importance that we attach to both academic attainment and wider achievement.

“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to all of the award winners – well done to each and every one of you, and also to the ‘team’ of staff and parents that have supported you on your way.

“All of your hard work, commitment and effort over the course of, not only your last year, but your entire school career has really paid off – you should truly be very proud of your achievements – as we most certainly are.”

Due to the exceptional academic achievements of some of pupils this session there were five winners of the Proxime Accessit Medal at Larbert High for 2023/24. They were Lauren Finlay, Brooke Fraser, Rebecca Miller, Tamar-Grace Morrison and Caitlin Williams.

Eva Collister was awarded the Dux Medal after achieving the highest academic performance in the year. She achieved an A band 1 in every subject/qualification she has undertaken.

After the summer, Eva will be heading to Princeton University in New Jersey and is planning to major in the School of Public and International Affairs.

Princeton is an Ivy League University with an admissions rate of less than four per cent.

Derek Paterson, Depute Rector, said: “We are incredibly proud of everything Eva has achieved and the remarkable work ethic and determination she has shown consistently throughout her school career.”

Prizewinners:

