Award winners from Braes High School senior prizegiving

Students and staff came together for the awards ceremony ahead of this year’s exams – although once again families were unable to be present in the hall for the occasion.
This year headteacher Iain Livingstone said that despite the pandemic of the last few years, the pupils had attained “what is undoubtedly a superb set of achievements”.
In his speech he said: “While we cannot forget the heartache, sadness and challenge of these last two years, we can also reflect on what I certainly feel are reasons for optimism and hope.
"And that optimism and hope comes from you, as young people, Braes young people and the way in which you have met this challenge with resolve, fortitude and positivity.”
He said that although the achievements being celebrated were those of the young people, their journey towards these successes was supported by the school’s staff and pupils’ families and loved ones who would be really proud.
Adding: “We know that ultimately what is celebrated here today is the product of your labours, your rigour, your aspiration and your perseverance.
"It is those qualities that have got you here today and that will also see you in good stead for the future.
"It might be normal for us in our current situation to be uncertain about what the future may bring.
"However I can say with absolute conviction with that optimism and hope, that what is certain is that the talents and personal qualities we celebrate today, will ensure that you as the younger generation coming through are well placed to lead us in whatever circumstances lie ahead.”Guest speaker at this year’s prizegiving was journalist Sophie Wallace, most recently an STV newsreader and a former Falkirk Herald columnist.
The former Braes pupil offered some inspirational and very encouraging advice to the students.
S5 pupil Max Macaulay was awarded with the school's Dux Medal for the 2021/22 session.
Mr Livingstone said Max has excelled during his time at Braes both academically and in his contribution to the wide life and ethos of the school.
He said: "Max has been involved in several extra-curricular activites, showing talent in Braes Youth Theatre and on the basketball court, while also playing a leading role in the school’s STEM activities.”
The prizewinners
S4 Certificates of Outstanding Achievement. 4/1C: Rowan Campbell – effort music; Lewis Fraser – effort practical woodwork; Gracie Proudlock – performance drama, effort physical education (SQA), performance English; Sarah Sutherland – effort biology; Rebecca Tait – performance biology, performance chemistry, performance English. 4/2C: Ashlee Easton – efforts mathematics; Beth Hague - effort health and food technology; Ben Harrison – performance English; Hannah Hope – effort Spanish, effort history; Jack Livingstone – effort ascent, effort people and society; Alexander Marshall – performance administration, performance business, performance computing; Jason Matson – performance computing; Codi McNiven – effort ascent, effort computing, performance people and society, effort English; Keryn Oliver – effort mathematics. 4/4L: Kacey Armstrong – effort English; Marc Benzie – performance physical education (SQA); Macy Cochrane – effort English; Arro Crombie – effort music technology; Charlotte Horne – effort English; Sophie Leonard – performance dance, effort physical education (SQA); Hannah Lothian – effort Spanish, performance health and food technology, performance mathematics; Chloe Sneddon – performance administration, effort biology. 4/5L: Douglas Arbuckle – performance physics; Katie Bennie – effort business, performance practical cookery; Katie Brown – performance physical education (SQA), Alisha James – effort mathematics; Ewan Johnson – performance chemistry; Luke MacLennan – physical education (SQA); Logan McCulloch – effort French, effort physics; Catriona McLauchlan – effort graphic communication, performance practical woodwork; Toby O’Connor – performance English, performance application of maths. 4/7O: Dougal Burnett – performance computing, effort engineering science, performance geography; performance physics; effort English; performance mathematics; performance application of maths; Danielle Easton – effort mathematics; Hayley Fleming – performance administration, performance physical education (SQA); William MacMillan – effort positive transitions; Fia McLean – effort history, effort modern studies, effort physical education (SQA); Connor Steven – performance physical education (SQA); Leon Vareille – performance chemistry, performance computing, performance engineering science; performance physics; performance practical electronics, performance mathematics. 4/8O: Joe Campbell – effort computing; Amy Carruthers – performance history; Ben Dullforce – performance graphic communication; Eryn Fagan – effort geography, effort history; Logan Haddow – performance practical electronics; Callum Higgins – performance mathematics; Aimee Keenan – effort English; Iona Lang – performance biology, performance French, performance mathematics, performance application of maths; Katie Misell – performance English; Eilidh Taylor – effort art and design. 4/9O: James Anderson – performance modern studies, performance music; Hollie Buglass – effort geography, performance Spanish, performance mathematics, performance history; Niamh Douglas – effort modern studies, performance mathematics; James Edwards – performance computing, performance music technology, performance English, performance mathematics, performance application of maths; Lauren Hunter – effort biology; Kerr MacKay – performance administration, performance business, performance physical education (SQA), performance mathematics, performance application of mathematics; Anna Peretto – performance mathematics, performance application of maths; Ellie Ross – effort biology, performance dance, effort physical education (SQA), performance application of maths; Jacob Tilbey – effort history. 4/10P: Sam Bowen – performance practical cookery; Emma-Louise Clark – effort art and design; Hannah Firth – performance dance; Jamie Kessler – effort practical cookery; Evie Martin – performance mathematics; Summer McNeil – performance art and design, effort computing, effort French; Cameron Orrock – performance physical education (SQA); Olivia Park – performance history, performance Spanish; Blyth Pattinson – effort practical woodwork; Abbi Watson – effort biology. 4/11P: Louise Ainslie –performance art and design, effort biology, effort modern studies, performance mathematics, performance application of maths; Jenna Arbuckle – effort administration, performance French, performance history, performance modern studies; Rebecca Lees – effort drama, performance English; Baillie McGinley – performance physics, performance Spanish, performance practical woodwork; Kristi Russell – effort English. S5 Awards. Campsie: Isla Campbell – H P McCulloch Award for Drama, Higher prize for drama, history, modern studies, RMPS; Josh Cantell – Higher certificate for physical education (SQA); Sandy Dunbar – Higher prize for games development; Zoe Highlands – Nat 5 certificate for applications of maths; Rachel Hunter – Higher certificate for games development, Donald Cameron Shield for Music, Higher prize for music; Elle McCue – Higher prize for business (Ineos), Higher certificate for Spanish; Jessica Stirling – Class 98 Cup for Computing. Lomond: Chiara Bianco – Higher prize for politics; Rachel Hannah – Higher certificate for art and design, Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich for English; Caragh O’Connor – Higher certificate for drama; Lucy Reid – Nat 5 certificate for English; Eva Robertson – Higher prize for art and design, Nat 5 certificate for drama, Higher prize for graphic communication; Kyle Rintoul - Higher certificate for history; Athos Rocha – Higher certificate for geography; Matthew Shanks – Higher certificate for business; Ewan Taylor – Higher prize for computing; Bailey Weir – Higher certificate for design and manufacture. Ochil: Aimee Comrie – Nat 5 certificate for biology; Calum Davison – Higher certificate for music, Nat 5 certificate for mathematics; Charlie Evans – Higher prize for administration; Cory Fenwick - Higher prize for geography, Higher certificate for physics; Beth Laird – Bovaird Prize for health and food technology; Niamh Lindsay – Higher certificate for modern studies; Megan Wansbrough – Higher prize for design and manufacture; John Wickstrom – Nat 5 prize for English; Sophie Wood – Higher prize for music technology. Pentland: Eilidh Anderson – Higher certificate for French, Higher certificate for music technology; Amna Anwar – Higher certificate for biology, Higher certificate for chemistry, Higher prize for English, Jackson Hughes Trophy for Higher maths; Abbie Ferguson – Nat 5 certificate for laboratory skills; Isaac Freer – Higher certificate for computing; Grace Hendry – Higher certificate for graphic communication, Higher certificate for applications of maths; Max Macaulay – Higher prize for biology, Higher prize for chemistry (David Forsyth), Higher prize for physics, Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich for English, Higher certificate for mathematics; Andrew Melville – Higher prize for physical education (SQA), Higher certificate for English; Kai Mungall – Higher certificate for administration, outstanding performance volunteering; Ellie Paterson – Nat 5 certificate for biology. S6 Awards. Campsie: John Binnie – Outstanding sporting achievement trophy; Louis McBirnie – Advanced Higher prize for biology; Ewan McManus – Higher prize for computing; Peter Mitchell – Advanced Higher certificate for biology, Advanced Higher prize for chemistry, Advanced Higher prize for physics; Ailish Ogilvie – Advanced Higher certificate for music; Cara Robertson – Advanced Higher prize for modern studies, Higher certificate for RMPS; Kate Stevenson – outstanding performance practical cake craft; Katie Sutherland – outstanding effort practical cookery. Lomond: Ryan Birchall – Higher certificate for computing; Connor Boyle – Advanced Higher prize for music, Advanced Higher certificate for mathematics. Ochil: Evan Crawford – Advanced Higher certificate for physics; Holly Haddifon – Advanced Higher prize for history, Higher certificate for politics; Leah Kelso – Higher prize for travel and tourism; Ailey Meikle – Nat 5 certificate for music technology, Higher certificate for media studies; Antonia Mooney – Higher certificate for travel and tourism; Leah Mungall – Higher prize for media studies; Lucy Richards – Higher prize for applications of maths. Pentland: Taylor Barbero – Nat 5 certificate for Spanish; Alasdair Campbell – outstanding effort practical cake craft; Callum Hastings - Nat 5 certificate for Spanish; Ellie Kirk – Sheilagh Stewart Trophy for Chemistry, outstanding performance practical cookery; Eve Mackenzie – Advanced Higher certificate for history; Jamie McGinley – Linda Muir Cup for Advanced Higher Music, Advanced Higher prize for mathematics; Evan Park – Higher prize for French; Ben Rowles – Nat 5 certificate for music technology; Louise Robertson – Higher prize for Spanish; Safa Saddiq – Rankin Trophy, S6 achievement in English; Sophie Tarrier – Nat 5 certificate for laboratory skills. Final Awards: Outstanding Sporting Achievement – John Binnie; Sports Leader of the Year Award – Paige MacGillvray; Anne Speirs’ Cup for contribution to the school – Sam Wilson-Perkins; Dyllan McLean Award – Abbie Ferguson; Smillie Trophy – Jamie Thomson; Robertson Trophy, Headteacher’s Prize – Darcy Dewar and Leah Mungall; S6 Excellence Award – Peter Mitchell; Dux Medal Award – Max Macauley.