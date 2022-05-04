Award winners from Braes High School senior prizegiving

Students and staff came together for the awards ceremony ahead of this year’s exams – although once again families were unable to be present in the hall for the occasion.

This year headteacher Iain Livingstone said that despite the pandemic of the last few years, the pupils had attained “what is undoubtedly a superb set of achievements”.

In his speech he said: “While we cannot forget the heartache, sadness and challenge of these last two years, we can also reflect on what I certainly feel are reasons for optimism and hope.

Senior prizewinners at Braes High School's prizegiving.

"And that optimism and hope comes from you, as young people, Braes young people and the way in which you have met this challenge with resolve, fortitude and positivity.”

He said that although the achievements being celebrated were those of the young people, their journey towards these successes was supported by the school’s staff and pupils’ families and loved ones who would be really proud.

Adding: “We know that ultimately what is celebrated here today is the product of your labours, your rigour, your aspiration and your perseverance.

"It is those qualities that have got you here today and that will also see you in good stead for the future.

Max Macaulay was presented with the Dux Medal at Braes High School's recent prizegiving.

"It might be normal for us in our current situation to be uncertain about what the future may bring.

"However I can say with absolute conviction with that optimism and hope, that what is certain is that the talents and personal qualities we celebrate today, will ensure that you as the younger generation coming through are well placed to lead us in whatever circumstances lie ahead.”Guest speaker at this year’s prizegiving was journalist Sophie Wallace, most recently an STV newsreader and a former Falkirk Herald columnist.

The former Braes pupil offered some inspirational and very encouraging advice to the students.

S5 pupil Max Macaulay was awarded with the school's Dux Medal for the 2021/22 session.

Mr Livingstone said Max has excelled during his time at Braes both academically and in his contribution to the wide life and ethos of the school.

He said: "Max has been involved in several extra-curricular activites, showing talent in Braes Youth Theatre and on the basketball court, while also playing a leading role in the school’s STEM activities.”

The prizewinners