ASA charity visit Falkirk area schools to teach pupils about the Armed Forces

Published 25th Nov 2024, 21:09 BST

Youngsters in two Falkirk area primary schools learned more about the Armed Forces during a classroom visit.

Tommy Davidson, the ASA (Ancre Somme Association) Scotland education outreach officer visited Drumbowie and Avonbridge Primary Schools last Friday.

Pupils heard all about the roles of servicemen and women in the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, Special Forces – past, present and future.

Mr Davidson said: “They loved touching the military artefacts, asking lots of questions to help them understand our military heritage and how the Armed Forces protect our freedom.

Youngsters at Drumbowie Primary with ASA Scotland outreach education officer Tommy Davidson. Pic: ContributedYoungsters at Drumbowie Primary with ASA Scotland outreach education officer Tommy Davidson. Pic: Contributed
"They now understand the price we have paid for freedom, and how many men and women have sacrificed their lives for us, to protect our democracy and way of life.”

The ASA Scotland has education at the heart of its charity. As well as researching local history, members work with schools, community groups, veterans, families and tri-cadet forces. They also help create memorials across the nation to leaving a legacy for future generations.

