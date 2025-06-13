As high as it gets: Forth Valley College awarded 'platinum' status for quality learning

Forth Valley College (FVC) has been earned the highest accolade - Platinum Status – the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) can award.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The College has offered CIPD qualifications for a quarter of a century now offers Foundation, Associate and Advanced level qualifications to help enhance the

careers of professional Human Resources employees from a wide range of sectors and industries, including NHS, Scottish Prison Service, the Construction industry, Care industry and the Railway sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describe the prestigious status, a CIPD spokesperson said: “Platinum Study Centres are consistent in their delivery of excellent quality against CIPD’s standards for membership, learning and assessment, have robust centre administration and operations in place and adherence to CIPD policy, while demonstrating high levels of learner satisfaction.”

FVC team Brenda, Leanne and Tricia welcome the college's new platinum status from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (Picture: Submitted)

FVC teaches CIPD students across all sectors and industries, from entry level HR roles to executive level. The popular flexible and blended courses allow the

Foundation course to be run over an academic year at Level 6, the Associate course over 18 months with two workshops per unit and meeting monthly at Level 9,

and the Advanced runs over two years gathering together every two months and working to a Level 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Wilson, curriculum manager in the department of care, sport, business and communities, said: “I am delighted that we are among the first centres being

granted Platinum status.

"The recognition of our excellent quality of teaching, learning, assessment and governance is highly rewarding, and will give confidence to any employer or candidate considering Forth Valley College for their CIPD accreditation.”

Tricia Setchfield, lecturer, added: “We use our own HR professional experience to enhance our teaching. We understand the pressure of working while studying which is why we introduced the mentoring role into the CIPD programme.

"This has enhanced our level of attainment, as we understand a supportive environment is the best environment. We are also committed to positive destinations for our learners, which is why we developed our relationship with Napier University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also encourage our learners to develop networks with their peers, so they have lifelong support throughout their career. This commitment to our CIPD learners has allowed us to be recognised and awarded the Platinum Status, which we are committed to not only sustaining, but improving.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.