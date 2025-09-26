Apprentices star in new documentary based at Grangemouth chemical plant

Forth Valley College (FVC) and Grangemouth’s Celtic Renewables will be following four newly recruited Modern Apprentices during their first academic year in a new “docuseries”.

They have just launched the first episode of their new documentary, Growing Scotland’s Green Workforce, which shows the four eager new apprentices as they begin career journeys which will contribute to the future of a low carbon-Scotland.

Both FVC and Celtic Renewables are excited to be working together on this project – which will see at least four episodes filmed over the course of the year – and

are confident the series will generate interest across Scotland in how the Just Transition is actually working.

New Forth Valley College apprentices Lewis McNab, Matthew Hampson, Rory MacDonald and Aiden Reid learn some hands on skills at Celtic Renewables (Picture: Submitted)

Produced and edited by local filmmaker Michael Rea, the film will also promote FVC, Modern Apprenticeships, training and sustainability.

Green chemical producer Celtic Renewables welcomed the four apprentices – Matthew Hampson, Aiden Reid, Rory MacDonald and Lewis McNab –

to their Grangmeouth site in August.

The first film shows the apprentices being given an induction tour of their new workplace and also meeting with Gillian Martin, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action

and Energy, at Forth Valley College, to discuss their future career aspirations.

Each of the four college students will garner experience as an apprentice Electrical Engineer, Process Operator and Mechanical Engineer, while studying for their

Scottish Vocational Qualification at Forth Valley College.

This is the first year Celtic Renewables has participated in a Modern Apprenticeship scheme. It aims to expand its participation and take on more apprentices in the

coming years as the company scales up its operations producing green chemicals using waste and by-products from food, drink and agricultural industries.

Kerry Johnson, chief people officer at Celtic Renewables said: “We are excited about this film project with our new Modern Apprentices. The skills our apprentices

will learn over the next three years will prepare them for the highly skilled, well-paid roles that are already being created as part of Scotland’s Just Transition.

“If we are to realise Scotland’s potential as the home of new low-carbon industries and technologies, we need to bridge the current green skills gap. Apprenticeships

are a vehicle to equip young people with valuable skills, knowledge and on-the-job training that will be essential for achieving a more sustainable future.

Once the apprentices finish their training, they will have a permanent role at Celtic Renewables.”

Caroline Hogg, head of apprenticeships at Forth Valley College, added: “This was an excellent opportunity for our College and one of its newest employer partners to

showcase just what the green chemical and engineering workforce of the future will look like.

"It will be exciting to see how the new Mas progress throughout the year ahead and we can’t wait to see how their skills and understanding of the industry

develop.

“Over the next year, apprentices from Celtic Renewables will benefit from a blend of classroom learning, practical workshops and hands-on training that simulate the real challenges of the industry.

“Our aim is to ensure that when they’re back in the workplace, they can apply what they’ve learned straight away and add real value to their teams. For the

apprentices, it means they get the best of both worlds – academic and practical training from the College, combined with invaluable workplace experience

at an innovative company like Celtic Renewables.”

