Apprentices set for hands on training at Mossmorran plan

Three young men who have just begun apprenticeships with ExxonMobil have launched their careers with a trip to the Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran.

Kyle Petersen (18) and Jamie White (19) from Grangemouth and Ben Sharp (18) from Dunfermline have just started their four-year Modern Apprenticeship courses at Forth Valley College - and after the first year will be spending plenty of time on site at the Fife plant.

Doug Gillespie, maintenance support group manager, told the group he had been in the same position as them 30 years ago.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he said.

“It may be a bit daunting to start, but you will be surrounded by a great group of people and the opportunities that are available to you are outstanding. It is up to you to make the most of them.”

.Kyle Petersen, who went to Grangemouth High School, was on holiday in Lanzarote when he found out he had been successful.

“I can’t wait to get started”, he said. I hope if I work hard during my apprenticeship that I will have a good chance of joining ExxonMobil permanently.”

Jamie, also a former Grangemouth High pupil, said: “I am over the moon.

“I’ve always wanted to learn a trade and I think this is the best way of doing it because you can learn the job while studying. It’s like a dream come true and I would love to get a full-time job at FEP.”

Mum Julie added: “I am so happy for him. I walked in one lunchtime and found him with a huge smile on his face and he said he had got the apprenticeship.

“I worked in the oil and gas industry a while ago and I am glad Jamie is coming here.”

Lorraine Kerr, business development partner at Forth Valley College said: “This apprenticeship programme is great because it is teaching young people practical skills while they are learning”.