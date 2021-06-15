All Falkirk area secondary schools - except one - give pupils their grades this week

While most pupils will learn their grades on Friday, those who attend Larbert High School will get their provisional grades on Tuesday, June 22 – reportedly because the school roll is so large.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there have been no National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher exams in schools for the second year running.

Instead teachers have put forward a grading for pupils based on their school work, which will be formally confirmed by the SQA on August 10.

Pupils did not sit exams this year but they will still get a grading from their teachers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated there will be a “quality assurance process” in place across the country to check the provisional grades put forward by teachers.

Young people have a right to appeal, but their grades can be revised up or down.

