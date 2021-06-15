All Falkirk area secondary schools - except one - give pupils their grades this week
Youngsters throughout the Falkirk area will know what provisional grades their school will be submitting to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) this week – although some will have to wait a little longer to find out.
While most pupils will learn their grades on Friday, those who attend Larbert High School will get their provisional grades on Tuesday, June 22 – reportedly because the school roll is so large.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there have been no National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher exams in schools for the second year running.
Instead teachers have put forward a grading for pupils based on their school work, which will be formally confirmed by the SQA on August 10.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated there will be a “quality assurance process” in place across the country to check the provisional grades put forward by teachers.
Young people have a right to appeal, but their grades can be revised up or down.