Airth Primary pupils complete Highland Games Challenge

The youngsters along with staff held their Airth Highland Games Challenge throughout May as they attempted to walk, cycle, scoot, jog or dance as many kilometres as they could.

They even encouraged their families too take part and for their last activity, a Tartan Tour around the village, many residents joined them on their trek.

During the month the pupils were also took part in workshops with Warriors in the Community, Stenhouse School of Dance and Tryst Community Sports Club.

The youngest pupils at Airth Primary joined in the Tartan Walk around the village

It helped youngsters learn more about how keeping fit and taking part in exercise can benefit your mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

Over 60 people also took part in activities outside of school.

This helped the pupils clock up the equivalent distance of travelling to 31 different Highland games venues around the country.

Airth Primary pupils complete their Highland Games Challenge with a walk around the village

Still time for a wave as Airth Primary pupils complete their Highland Games Challenge