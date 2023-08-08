News you can trust since 1845
Advice as pupils across Falkirk district find out their exam results

Hundreds of pupils across the district will be waking up today to discover the results of their National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST

Results will arrive by first-class post, and those who have signed up for a MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email on Tuesday morning.

Schools will also have all the results, as will any colleges or universities students have applied to via Ucas. If for some reason pupils do not receive their results, they are advised to contact their school.

The SQA’s candidate advice line is now open until 6pm today.

Many youngsters will be waking up today to discover their SQA exam results. Pic: John DevlinMany youngsters will be waking up today to discover their SQA exam results. Pic: John Devlin
From Wednesday to Friday, August 9 to 11, it will be open from 8.30am to 5pm on 0345 279 1000 for those needing to discuss their grades.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the agency which supports training and skills for work, will also operate an advice line from today until August 11.

Anyone needing help and advice about the next steps in their career or education or if they didn't get the results hoped for can phone the SDS results helpline number on 0808 100 8000.

Forth Valley College also has a useful page of information which can be found here

The college’s new vice principal for learning and student experience, Sarah Higgins-Rollo, said: “Regardless of your results, the college can support you to reach your next steps. There are many paths to success and we are on hand to offer help and advice.

“On behalf of everyone at the college, we wish every success to all those awaiting their results – whatever their plans and career aspirations are. We also look forward to welcoming those who already have plans to join our learning community later this month, and for those undecided on their next steps, I’d encourage them to have a look at the great range of courses with places still available for August entry.”

