Results will arrive by first-class post, and those who have signed up for a MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email on Tuesday morning.

Schools will also have all the results, as will any colleges or universities students have applied to via Ucas. If for some reason pupils do not receive their results, they are advised to contact their school.

The SQA’s candidate advice line is now open until 6pm today.

Many youngsters will be waking up today to discover their SQA exam results. Pic: John Devlin

From Wednesday to Friday, August 9 to 11, it will be open from 8.30am to 5pm on 0345 279 1000 for those needing to discuss their grades.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the agency which supports training and skills for work, will also operate an advice line from today until August 11.

Anyone needing help and advice about the next steps in their career or education or if they didn't get the results hoped for can phone the SDS results helpline number on 0808 100 8000.

Forth Valley College also has a useful page of information which can be found here

The college’s new vice principal for learning and student experience, Sarah Higgins-Rollo, said: “Regardless of your results, the college can support you to reach your next steps. There are many paths to success and we are on hand to offer help and advice.