Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a local school have been honoured for their work on an education course, following His Majesty The King’s vision to end food waste.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchburgh Academy pupils won the Community Impact Award after demonstrating their knowledge on how food production works and reducing waste.

The youngsters took part in The King’s Foundation’s Food For The Future programme at Dumfries House estate in East Ayrshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is run by The King’s Foundation, whose education courses reflect the vision of charity founder His Majesty King Charles III. It is backed by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, TV personality and farmer Jimmy Doherty, The Soil Association and Business in the Community.

Winchburgh Academy's Food For The Future graduates were delighted to receieve their well-earned award from head judge Moira Stalker of Food and Drink Federation Scotland.

Jo Donald, the Winchburgh teacher who led the nine pupils, said: “They responded to the challenges of the programme with great enthusiasm and determination.

“The pupils not only gained practical knowledge but also developed critical thinking skills. Their creativity in finding innovative solutions to sustainability challenges was particularly impressive.

“They emerged more aware of the importance of their individual contributions to a healthier, more sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At school, they introduced food waste bins into the school canteen, which they monitored to ensure the correct food was placed in them.

The course received a big thumbs up from the nine Winchburgh pupils who attended the programme at Dumfries House estate in East Ayrshire and won the Community Impact Award.

“They then weighed the food waste and found that they were saving over 3kg of food waste each day that went instead to the community garden and was placed in the compost bins.”

Earlier this month, judges assessing the food-waste solutions presented by the programme’s four participating schools were impressed by Winchburgh’s canteen initiative and decided to award them with the Community Impact Award.

Pupils from the school are among a number of local groups who regularly engage with Winchburgh Community Growing Group in the town’s 85-acre Auldcathie District Park, which lies at the heart of a community being developed by Winchburgh Developments Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John West, co-chairman of the growing group, said: “We are proud to further our relationship with Winchburgh Academy through this project and are already receiving food waste to add to our new turntable compost bins in the growing area just a few minutes’ walk from the school.

Food For The Future comprises a series of masterclasses where pupils have the opportunity to learn from experts in farming, food production and cooking.

“These two new bins can make fresh compost in a matter of weeks. New no-dig beds have been created so the pupils can grow with skills learned from The King’s Foundation and we’re looking forward to tasting some of the food creations made alongside Mrs Donald – food grown from park to plate!”

Louis Kitchen, The King’s Foundation’s horticulture and sustainable food systems educator at Dumfries House, said: “Food For The Future has been designed to help pupils gain a greater understanding of how the food system works, how it impacts the environment and how to better champion sustainable practices.

“The aim of the programme is to help combat food waste, and the pupils on our 2024-25 edition showed great understanding of what needs to change in their communities and enthusiasm for making that change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now is a vital time for the environment, when limiting food waste can play a key role in reducing household carbon emissions.

“Currently 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted every year around the globe – around a third of all food produced. Tackling food waste offers the opportunity to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10 per cent. We’re proud to play a role in ensuring the next generation can be advocates for the environment.”

Food For The Future comprises a series of masterclasses where pupils have the opportunity to learn from experts in farming, food production and cooking.

To find out more, email [email protected] or visit kings-foundation.org.