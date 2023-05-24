A Falkirk high school teacher from Zambia is running a marathon to help his home country

St Mungo’s High School biology teacher Suzgo Ndhlovu, 55, will be pounding the pavements of the Scottish capital on Sunday to coin in cash for the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF).

Suzgo said: “If the circumstances of one’s birth and early childhood are anything to go by in determining the person’s destiny, then I should not be who I am and where I

am today, living and teaching in Scotland.

Suzgo in training for his big run

"I grew up in the remote part of Zambia where the sort of life I am experiencing now, could only be thought of in a dream. Looking back now, life was hard and challenging.

“I used to run to school, approximately 12 kilometres, barefoot and under the scorching African sun. Each school day I would leave home at dawn and return only at

dusk. During lunch break, I would sit under a mango tree - out of season – with nothing to fill my belly.”

Suzgo has lived in Scotland for 16 years now and always knew education was the way to a better life.

He said: “In my 22 years of teaching, in Zambia, Swaziland, Namibia and now in Scotland, I have touched the lives of thousands of young people, who have gone on to

become doctors, teachers, engineers, nurses and many other professions. Above all, I hope, good citizens.

“Over the past five years we have raised in excess of £20,000 which has gone to build a primary school in rural and deprived part of Zambia. Now I have decided to

support SCIAF and all the great work they do in Zambia, other African countries as well as Colombia and Cambodia.

"I hope to raise as much as possible. The longest I have run is 31k, so I hope Sunday is not too much of a shock to me. The children in school have also been really

supportive. Scotland is my second home and I have learned a lot here.

"I also could never have raised so much charity money without the kindness of Scots and I hope to keep going and raise lots more.”