St Mungo’s High School biology teacher Suzgo Ndhlovu, 55, pounded the pavements of the Scottish capital last Sunday to raise the vital funds for the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF).

In sweltering heat, Suzgo ran the 26.2 miles in 4 hours and 45 minutes.

He said: “I am so delighted I managed to raise this money for SCIAF, who do amazing work in my home country and other areas of Africa. My legs hurt, and I’ve lost

Suzgo raised £1300 by completing the Edinburgh Marathon

two toenails, but it’s all worth it.

“I had hoped to have a time of under four hours but I had muscle cramps at around 20 miles and had to wait until they eased. But I enjoyed every minute and would

love to do it again.

“The weather was really too warm to run comfortably but the crowd kept us all going, giving us oranges, water and other fruit as we ran along. Their support was so uplifting.

“Scotland is my second home and I have learned a lot here. I want to thank everyone who has sponsored me and helped me raise more than £1300 along the way.

Thanks also to SCIAF, which is a great charity that I would be happy to raise funds for again.

"The children in school have also been really supportive. Scotland is my second home and I have learned a lot here.