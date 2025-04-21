48 pics of Bankier Primary Through the Decades - as performed by pupils

Bankier Primary in Banknock also had a little help from some former pupils, including acclaimed singer and musician Karine Polwart.

As part of the school’s celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary before the Easter break children from primary one to primary seven entertained families and specials guests with two performances of Through the Decades.

The show was scripted and directed by headteacher Sara Ritchie, and she was ably assisted behind the scenes by class teachers and school staff.

A Bankier spokesperson said: “The Through the Decades cast members and P7 pupil Ethan Liddell as narrator, drew laughter, applause and tears from the audience as they took them on a journey through the school and wider society’s past.

"Each class took to the stage to perform a hit song from one of the past six decades and the audience were also treated to a polished performance by the school’s Glee Choir, an impressive dance routine by the school’s Dance Group and a solo flute performance by talented Primary Seven pupil Douaa Almatar.”

For the finale all pupils returned to the stage to perform two further songs: I’m Gonna Do It All by Karine Polwart and The Banknock Song which was written by former teacher Malcolm Cowie with the help of pupils in 1975 for the school’s tenth anniversary.

Mr Cowie joined pupils on stage for the performance before being surprised by the announcement from the headteacher that there would be a new school award and trophy: The Malcolm Cowie Award for Performing Arts.

As part of the preparations for the show Karine Polwart returned to her former primary school to perform and singalong with pupils. In return, the school’s Glee Choir performed a version of The Whole of the Moon inspired by Karine’s own cover of The Waterboys’ classic hit.

Another former pupil, Lauren Gardner, also performed, treating pupils to a rendition of the song Popular from the film Wicked. Lauren is currently studying at the Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television.

The final performance of that morning saw pupils join former staff member and grandfather to a Bankier pupil Malcom Cowie, accompanied by the school’s YMI Tutor Susanne Bell, in singing the Banknock Song, which Malcolm wrote with pupils when he worked at Bankier. The Glee Choir also got the chance to take part in a Q&A session with Karine and Lauren.

The school spokesperson added: “The event helped to showcase the talents of our school community past and present and gave a strong aspirational message to pupils, in keeping with the theme of Karine’s I’m Gonna Do It All song. We are highly appreciative of our visitors returning to their roots to inspire our pupils, who were highly positive about the experience.”

“The school’s anniversary has provided a meaningful context for learning across the curriculum throughout the term and the school show has been an excellent way to bring our school community past and present together to celebrate the fantastic and varied talents of our learners.”

