21 pics of Carronshore Primary's Crazy Hedgehog Hair Day

A school spokesperson explained that two members of staff at Carronshore Primary are volunteers with Dumbarton Hedgehog Rescue: a registered charity which takes in hedgehogs from all over the central belt.

The rescue charity sometimes pick up sick or injured hedgehogs to take them to the hedgehog hospital. They also foster hedgehogs until they are strong.

The spokesperson added: “As hedgehogs are becoming more endangered, we thought it would be worthwhile to help the children understand the dangers these little creatures face. We also looked at how they could identify and help sick hedgehogs.

"We discussed how to support hedgehogs in the wild by feeding them cat/dog food and putting out fresh drinking water for them.

"We learned about hibernation and how to let hedgehogs roam freely by creating ‘hedgehog highways’, which are making gaps in fences so the hedgehogs can move about.

"We have followed the progress of some hedgehogs as they got stronger and many are ready for a springtime release back into the wild.”

At a school assembly there was lots of interest and discussions about how pupils and staff could help they charity.

They had already sold some hedgehog trinkets with the Parents’ Association and friends crocheting some little hedgehogs to sell.

Then last Thursday the school held a Crazy Hedgehog Hair Day when everyone was encouraged to come up with eye-catching styles.

There was also a copper coin chase around the school.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the school raised £525 for the charity which will be used to buy food and medicines for the hedgehogs.

