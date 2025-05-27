19th RED Book Awards ceremony in Grangemouth Town Hall in 16 pictures

The RED Book Awards, now in their 19th year, were once again held in the town hall with dozens of school pupils and teachers, joining authors who had made the shortlist – all suitably decked out in red costumes, hats, shoes and anything else they could find.

Set up by Falkirk Council’s principal librarian Yvonne Manning, the awards are designed to encourage young readers to Read, Debate and Enjoy books.

This year’s shortlist was:

-This Tale is Forbidden by Polly Crosby

-This Book Kills by Ravena Guron

-How Far We’ve Come by Joyce Efia Harmer

-100 Tales from the Tokyo Ghost Café by Julian Sedgwick and Chie Kutsuwada

The authors arrived in Falkirk on Wednesday, delivered writing workshop sessions in the schools on Thursday and attended the RED Book Award ceremony on Friday where they were joined by 120 young people from each of our secondary schools.

But the authors weren’t the only ones vying for a prize: at the ceremony there were prizes for the young people who wrote an alternative ending for the shortlisted books, designed an alternative front cover for the shortlisted books, also for the best red accessories and the best creative interpretation of the book which each school created.

There was also a Q & A session with the authors and an opportunity for the young people to buy books and get them signed by the authors.

The whole event culminated in the opening of the red envelope to reveal the winner – which this year was … This Book Kills by Ravena Guron.

Yvonne said: “Although Ravena visited the schools she could not attend the ceremony but sent a message to say how honoured she was to have won the quilted wall hanging prize made by school librarian for the Grangemouth cluster, Anne Ngabia.

“Inkspot and Silverleaf, an independent bookshop in Bo’ness, supplied the books to give the young people an opportunity to buy books and have them signed by the authors.

“The energy, enthusiasm and creativity of the young people as always made the event a memorable wonderful experience.”

Here’s what the authors had to say about the RED Book Award ceremony: “These last few days will absolutely feature in my best ever days as an author. I cannot put into words what a special thing it is that you've created. Thank you so much for inviting me and for making our visit such absolute, pure joy.”

“And please let me tell you one more time how I enjoyed the stay and the ceremony. All the hospitality and passion from you, the staff, and the students inspired me a lot. Thank you very much for this precious opportunity.”

“It was a total and utter joy. Thanks so much for all your inspiring work, to all your wonderful team for greeting and chauffeuring us, and to all the students who made it so memorable.”

Now the planning starts for the 20th awards and next year’s ceremony.

19th RED Book Awards Q&A panel: Polly Crosby (this Tale is Forbidden); Joyce Efia Harmer (How Far We've Come); Julian Sedgwick (author 100 Tales From Tokyo Ghost Cafe) and Chie Kutsuwada (illustrator 100 Tales From Tokyo Ghost Cafe). Photo: Michael Gillen

19th RED Book Awards Seems everyone had searched their wardrobes for red items. Photo: Michael Gillen

19th RED Book Awards Spot the strawberry in the audience ... Photo: Michael Gillen