Video games have never been a bigger business – last year earning an incredible $180billion in revenue, dwarfing both the movie and music industries.

The Scottish-made Grand Theft Auto V alone has earned over £6billion, compared to the $2.8billion earned by Avatar that made it the highest grossing film in history.

So, more of us are playing games than ever before, with a huge choice of titles to choose from.

But, what are the most recent titles that have had even hardened games scratching their heads and throwing their gamepads to the floor in frustration?

A recent study from gaming experts at Findmycasino.com has taken the last year’s highest-rated video games and used YouTube views in order to establish the games with the most cheat code views.

Here are the games that provide the most extreme challenges.

1. Elden Ring The video game with the most cheat hack views is Elden Ring, totalling 6,522,800. Since its release, there have been endless YouTube videos with cheat hacks along with explanation videos such as ‘tricks and hidden mechanics’. Beating Elden Ring has been described by players as a badge of honour to overcoming a challenge that initially seems impossible. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course The second hardest video game is Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course with 1,063,700 cheat hack YouTube views - six times less than Elden Ring in first place. This video game is a hand-animated run-and-gun platformer that follows two walking, talking pieces of dishware, Cuphead and Mugman, who gambled at a casino and lost their souls to the devil. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. NieR:Automata - The End of The YoRHa Edition In third place is NieR:Automata - The End of The YoRHa Edition with 537,000 YouTube cheat views. This video game defies classification, combining character action elements and side-scrolling sections. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo, the latest in the hugely popular car racing series, has been hailed as one of the best by critics. Gamers' progress seems to regularly stall though, with 267,000 cheat code views. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales