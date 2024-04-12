Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch was held on Wednesday at West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry.

Close to NFU Scotland’s head office at Ingliston, the venue was specifically chosen by the union because it’s a thriving business which provides consumers with a range of opportunities to engage with farming.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

NFU Scotland’s 2024 manifesto sets out specific requirements that Scottish agriculture will need to help meet its full potential.

NFU Scotland's communications manager Diana McGowan and president Martin Kennedy launch manifesto at Craigie's in South Queensferry.

The union is seeking clear commitments from all the main Westminster parties and is asking prospective UK parliamentary candidates to also back five priority areas.

They include delivering increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual funding; improving producer margins; better access to skilled workers; protecting domestic food production in trade deals and increasing fiscal incentives.

Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland president, said: “We need commitments from the next UK Government and the full support of all prospective Scottish MPs who should all be championing the interests of Scottish agriculture.

“Covering over 74 percent of Scotland, active farming and crofting is key to helping to meet climate and biodiversity needs. In addition to producing food of the highest quality, agriculture underpins rural communities across Scotland and is at the heart of flourishing environments.

“High-quality agricultural production is vital to the wider food and drink industry – a sector that’s worth over £16 billion to the Scottish economy, employs over 130,000 people and supports Scotland’s national reputation on the world stage.

“It’s as good as certain there will be a General Election this year to create the next UK Government. While most policy, legislation and regulation which directly and indirectly relates to our interests in the future prosperity of Scottish agriculture is devolved to Holyrood and the Scottish Government, our attention must also be fixed on Westminster.

“There are fundamental issues that are reserved to the UK Government, such as trade, migration, and internal market issues. Top of the list is the fundamental need to deliver increased, ring-fenced funding.

“The next parliamentary term will be pivotal for Scotland’s farmers and crofters. Our manifesto sets out specific commitments that Scottish agriculture requires to meet its full potential.

“Securing these commitments would take us a long way towards a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture.”

NFU Scotland is holding an event for MPs at Westminster on April 16 and will also be inviting all parties to a hustings event over the next few months to debate the contents of its manifesto.

As for the launch venue, Martin added: “Craigie’s is a busy farm shop/cafe that provides consumers with a range of opportunities to engage with farming, whether that be enjoying good locally sourced and produced Scottish fayre or getting closer to a working farm.