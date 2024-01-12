Heating help is just a click away for farmers and crofters
The Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution issued £41,000 in grants over the course of the 2022/23 financial year and demand is expected to continue.
Many farming families and crofters live in houses which are very old, with property types which can be difficult to insulate properly and costly to heat.
Chris McVey, RSABI welfare manager, said: “Our Help for Heating grants are available to farmers, crofters and others working in, or retired from, agriculture who are struggling with the rising costs of heating bills.
“The grants are simple and quick to apply for, starting at £300 available to those spending more than 10 per cent of their household income on heating costs and finding it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing.”
RSABI is urging people who are struggling to pay to heat their homes to get in touch to find out more about the initiative and the other support services on offer.
Chris said: “Our team are on hand to take you through the straightforward application process and can advise on other ways we might be able to help too, as well as signposting other organisations which can provide energy efficiency advice.
“In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can very quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping and we can also arrange purchases where household goods break down and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”
RSABI also offers ongoing financial support through an annual beneficiary scheme, where anyone in need who meets the support criteria can receive regular payments to help top-up their income.
Chris added: “We know there will be many households who were managing but now, with the cost-of- living impact, fixed-term energy contracts ending, and increased home energy and input costs, financial pressure is growing.”
To find out more, visit www.rsabi.org.uk or call the freephone helpline on 0808 1234 555, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.