Young Pianists Shine at Christmas Concert in Larbert
The 28 young musicians, ranging from beginners to advanced players, showcased their skills with a diverse program of Christmas favourites, classics and modern compositions.
"I am incredibly proud of all my students," said Stephanie Moyes, one of the piano teachers. "They worked incredibly hard to prepare for this concert, and their dedication and enthusiasm shone through in their performances."
Martin Fairbairn, the other piano teacher, echoed these sentiments, adding, "It was a pleasure to witness the joy and confidence these young musicians displayed on stage. The concert was a testament to their hard work."
All proceeds from the voluntary donations of £340 collected at the concert will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.