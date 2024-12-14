Young Pianists Shine at Christmas Concert in Larbert

By Martin Fairairn
Contributor
Published 14th Dec 2024, 20:50 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST
A delightful Christmas piano concert, featuring the talented students of Stephanie Moyes and Martin Fairbairn, brought festive cheer to Larbert East Church Halls on Saturday 14th December.

The 28 young musicians, ranging from beginners to advanced players, showcased their skills with a diverse program of Christmas favourites, classics and modern compositions.

"I am incredibly proud of all my students," said Stephanie Moyes, one of the piano teachers. "They worked incredibly hard to prepare for this concert, and their dedication and enthusiasm shone through in their performances."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Fairbairn, the other piano teacher, echoed these sentiments, adding, "It was a pleasure to witness the joy and confidence these young musicians displayed on stage. The concert was a testament to their hard work."

All proceeds from the voluntary donations of £340 collected at the concert will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

Related topics:Strathcarron Hospice
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice