You buy. We donate… Amazon donation campaign with The Multibank returns to support families facing hygiene poverty in Scotland this autumn

When customers purchase two qualifying products on Amazon.co.uk, a third item will be donated to The Multibank charity automatically at no additional charge.

The You buy. We donate. programme runs until to 12 November, supporting The Big House Multibank in Fife.

The Multibank charity was launched four years ago this month (November) as a pilot by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy, Amazon’s Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre and other Fife businesses to redistribute surplus household goods to people in need.

There are now six Multibanks across the UK which have provided more than 12 million essential items to over 800,000 different families nationwide since the piloting of the charity in Fife began.

You buy. We donate. launches as research reveals nearly one in five adults in the Scotland have concerns about affording basic hygiene essentials in the months ahead.

You buy. We donate. aims to generate more than 200,000 product donations for families across the UK.

Amazon has teamed up with some of the country’s leading household brands like Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena and Sanex to deliver more than 200,000 vital hygiene products for families in Scotland and around the UK who are struggling to make ends meet. The products are being distributed to families in Scotland by The Big House Multibank charity as part of the latest Amazon You buy. We donate. campaign.

Until 12 November, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item to The Multibank charity for every two qualifying products customers buy on Amazon, with no extra cost involved. Customers simply need to visit this page on Amazon to take part.

The products will be distributed to families in Scotland by The Big House Multibank, part of a national network of charities whose President is former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown helped set-up The Multibank with The Cottage Family Centre charity and local businesses including Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline, after he saw firsthand the severe poverty and deprivation affecting his local community in Fife, Scotland. Six Multibanks now operate across the UK, having provided more than 12 million essential items to over 800,000 different families nationwide to date.

The You buy. We donate. campaign follows research commissioned earlier this year by Amazon shows that a fifth (19%) of adults in Scotland have worries about affording basic hygiene products like toothpaste, soap or laundry detergent over the coming months. The findings also revealed that almost one in ten adults (7%) in Scotland have cut back on or skipped buying hygiene essentials altogether.

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact, Amazon UK, said: “Our customers were overwhelmingly supportive of our first You buy. We donate. campaign earlier this year and as winter draws closer and families face increasingly difficult times, we wanted to team up once again with our partners in support of The Multibank in Scotland and across the UK. The You buy. We donate. campaign offers Amazon customers the opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of families in need while buying their everyday essential items. Everyone at Amazon is looking forward to donating these important products to Multibanks across the UK, helping people in need access essential products.”

Grant Barnes, Warehouse Manager at The Big House, added: "The You buy. We donate campaign has been invaluable to The Big House Multibank. The goods provided tend to be amongst our most “in demand” items, so the support to receive hygiene products cannot be understated, strengthening our partnership with Amazon to support families across Scotland.”

Brands participating in 'You buy. We donate' include Colgate, Sanex, Palmolive, Listerine, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Johnson Baby, Aveeno and Aveeno Baby, Mama Bear, OGX and by Amazon.

Transport logistics specialists Palletline will provide free logistics support, handling the storage and distribution of donations to Multibank hubs across the UK, with Amazon providing additional transportation routes.

To find out more visit: aboutamazon.co.uk/news/community/amazon-you-buy-we-donate