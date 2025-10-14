You are invited: CVS Falkirk & District AGM 2025

CVS Falkirk & District invite all to attend their 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), on Thursday 30 October 2025, to reflect on the projects and initiatives that have supported the Falkirk District third sector over the last year.

Taking place in-person at Brightons Community Hall (FK2 0JT), from 1.30pm–3.30pm, the AGM offers an opportunity for the community to gain insights into the organisation’s activities and decisions, connect with and build relationships with fellow community members and stakeholders, and through the expertise of guest speakers to shape your own knowledge and development. This year, CVS Falkirk & District welcome a representative from the Scottish Government’s Fairer Funding team to expand on Scottish Government's commitment to developing a fairer funding approach for the third sector. To find out more about their work, please visit the Scottish Government’s Fairer Funding webpage.

During the AGM, CVS Falkirk & District will reflect on key moments throughout 2024/25 such as the variety of subsidised trainings offered through the Community Ownership Group, the celebration of the Capturing Volunteer Stories exhibition, and the many individualised projects and initiatives supporting communities from Grangemouth to Denny. Alongside this, in continuation of those honoured during Volunteers’ Week, the AGM offers the chance to spotlight the incredible efforts of the local third sector and their partners across the many strands of work the team have collaborated on. It is not all reflection on journeys so far, as the team will also give an overview of what’s next for CVS Falkirk & District within the local third sector.

A networking lunch will be provided prior at 1pm.

To book your free place, visit their designated Eventbrite webpage: CVS Falkirk & District Annual General Meeting 2025 | Eventbrite

For more information, please contact their team by email: [email protected]