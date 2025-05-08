Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local event putting human rights and equalities at the heart of Scotland’s third sector, supporting the Scottish Government’s vision for a Scotland that is inclusive, free from discrimination, and where the human rights of everyone are respected, protected, and fulfilled.

Recognising the intrinsic link between feeling safe in our communities, and maintaining a sense of belonging, inclusion and empowerment, CVS Falkirk & District are pleased to be working in partnership with Third Sector Human Rights and Equalities (THRE) to facilitate an informative event exploring the conversation of ‘What Does a Human Rights and Equalities First Approach mean to your Third Sector Organisation?’.

Hoping to support attending organisations to take a human rights and equalities first approach in all areas of organisational development and delivery of services, this event aims to serve as a starting point for a much-needed ongoing conversation. Taking place on Wednesday 28 May 2025, from 9:45am – 1pm, attendees will take part in a workshop, hosted by THRE, exploring the title question before hearing from local voices, LGBT Youth Scotland and RISE (Racial Inclusion Supporting Empowerment) Forth Valley, as they speak on lived experience of human rights and equalities, and successfully embedding these approaches in their services.

THRE is a nationwide project working with Scotland’s Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs) to develop resources and training to support third sector organisations towards taking a human rights and equalities first approach to their organisational development and delivery. When THRE was being developed, they heard from organisations who highlighted they wanted to do more than just have policies that could apply to any organisation – they wanted an approach that made human rights and equalities a central part of who they are. This event forms part of a series of events and resources put forth by THRE to support this desire.

Open to all third sector organisations across the Forth Valley, this event will take place in local venue Tamfourhill Community Hub (FK1 4SD). Furthermore, to support tailored reflections and better facilitate cross sector learning and development, this event has limited capacity. To book a place at this session, you must complete the online registration form in advance (linked for your convenience).

This event is also supported by CVS Falkirk & District's Safer and Empowered Communities Forum. The forum acts a two-way conduit for information sharing (whether relevant to theme, strategic meeting, or relevant local and national partnerships), ensuring the Falkirk District third sector are both well informed and have the opportunity to have their voices heard by decision-makers.

For more information, please contact CVS Falkirk & District by email: [email protected] or phone: 01324 692000.