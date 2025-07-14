Views sought on procurement reform to back British manufacturing

Euan Stainbank MP

Euan Stainbank, Falkirk MP and co-chair of the British Buses All-Party Parliamentary Group, is calling on businesses, workers, and trade unions across the UK to submit their views to a vital UK Government consultation on reforming public procurement to prioritise British industry.

The consultation— Public Procurement: Growing British Industry, Jobs and Skills ( link here) — is part of a wider push to ensure procurement supports economic resilience, domestic manufacturing, and high-quality employment.

Mr Stainbank has urged local stakeholders to respond, particularly considering ongoing concerns around the future of Alexander Dennis due to too many publicly subsided bus contracts going abroad.

Mr Stainbank said: “This is a crucial opportunity to reshape public procurement so that it backs British manufacturing, protects skilled jobs, and delivers real value for taxpayers. We’ve made huge strides in 12 months with our industrial strategy and procurement policy, but I will keep fighting every day to get every penny of hardworking Falkirk taxpayers money spent in our country.

“We need a presumption in favour of domestic content—procurement should not reward the lowest bidder from abroad while our own industrial base is hollowed out.

“Whether you're a business owner, union member or just someone who cares about Britain finally making things again, I urge you to respond to this consultation and make your voice heard.

“This consultation is a chance to push for hardwired support for our local industries into procurement rules so that they can thrive — not just survive.”