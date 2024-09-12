Vape recycling service launched in Linlithgow after Party at the Palace success

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, has opened a new and improved store in Linlithgow, underlining its commitment to helping more adult smokers throughout the UK quit.

The vaping specialist’s new opening in the town also brings its vape recycling service after the recent success of its mobile debut at ‘Party At The Palace’.

The new VPZ Linlithgow will benefit from the retailer's recent partnership with WasteCare to launch a recycling service for vaping devices and e-cigarettes across the UK.

The vaping retailer recently debuted the mobile version of the innovative service at the local festival Party At The Palace.

VPZ attended the two-day festival offering advice to festival goers on sustainable alternatives and rewarding anyone who recycled a disposable vape with £1 off a reusable alternative.

Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment. The service at the new VPZ Linlithgow is open to all vapers, as anyone can visit the new store and dispose safely of their vaping devices or e-cigarettes.

VPZ Director, Doug Mutter said: “Our appearance at ‘Party At The Palace’ was a great chance for us to step into the community to tackle this burgeoning environmental issue head on and we aided lots of people to safely dispose of disposable vapes throughout the event.

“Our trained specialists in attendance at the event also had several great conversations with festivalgoers educating them about switching to more sustainable and cost-effective vaping alternatives.

“We are delighted to bring this service permanently to Linlithgow and strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the long-term financial benefits of using reusable products.”

The new VPZ Linlithgow, which specialises in vaping products, is the retailer’s 171st store as it ramps up its expansion plans and continues its mission to bring more stop-smoking support across the country.

The new store, which represents the continued investment from the company into local communities, officially opened its doors on August 23.

VPZ stores offer a dedicated one-to-one service to help smokers quit. VPZ specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, engaging with smokers to educate them on the health and financial benefits of switching to vaping.

To reflect VPZ’s full commitment to helping UK smokers on their stop-smoking journey, the vape specialist is also introducing a 30-day switch guarantee. This guarantee offers a full refund to anyone who doesn’t make a complete switch to vaping in 30 days, supporting VPZ’s confidence in the role of vaping for a Smoke-Free 2030 national goal.

By introducing this policy, VPZ is not only investing in the well-being of communities but also educating them on the financial benefits of vaping.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter said: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist, and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“At VPZ, we are much more than a vaping retailer, as our new 30-day guarantee provides a solution to Smoke-Free targets and stands by our promise to support all smokers on their own quit-smoking journey.

“Vaping is the most effective way to quit smoking and our consumer intelligence tells us that the majority of customers prefer being in-store where they can access a personalised service and get the right guidance and advice from our staff that can’t be accessed elsewhere.

“Our approach gives adult smokers the help and advice they need at a time when local stop-smoking services across the country are under threat whilst supporting the country’s ambitions to become a smoke-free nation by 2030.

“We are fully supportive of the UK government’s ban on disposable vaping products and it is positive progress that we have a proposed enforcement date for April 1 next year but it’s critical that they take on board advice and guidance to regain much-needed momentum and help the country meet its 2030 ambitions. "VPZ has been calling on the UK Government to introduce licencing and controls for selling vaping products for the past two years and it’s hugely important a ban operates alongside a licencing scheme where there are proper punishments and policing in place to enforce the ban and tackle the growth of the existing black market.” Researchers at King’s College London found vaping to be a more effective treatment than nicotine replacement therapy for stopping smoking.

A further report from the Royal College of Physicians Tobacco Advisory Group backs vaping as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency and recommends that it should be included and encouraged in all treatment pathways. The report also found that the long-term impact of vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 1 million7 smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.