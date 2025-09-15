Up and coming new Falkirk Spiritualist Church donates £3000 to Maggies Centre

Spirit N Sky, which was established in November 2024, has donated more than £3400 to local charities.

Spirit N Sky was formed by a group of ladies who have a massive love of all things spiritual.

They run a development circle every Monday and their next step was to open a "spooky" church and before they knew it they opened the doors on Thursday, November 7, 2024 in the Camelon Community Centre.

Aspokesperson said: "As a group we discussed that all monies raised through the church would go back into the community. Within the first month of opening we had raised enough money to donate £200 to Camelon Foodbank in December 2024.

Our cheque being handed to Larbert Maggies Centre.

"Our next donation of £100 went to Stenhousemuir Boys 2018s for them to purchase essential kit. Throughout the rest of the year members of our congregation had donated raffle prizes, completed football cards etc and we just carried on with these until our big fundraiser, held on August 16 this year.

"We had 150 people there, three working mediums, guess the weight of the cake, raffles and more football cards on the night.

"Our mediums were Lorraine Bathgate, Maria Sharp and Kerry Lawson. They had an amazing night and so did everyone who received a reading. In total between ticket sales and all the fundraising on the night we raised £2829 for Maggie's.Then as a group we decided to add the £180 to round it up to £3000.

"Maggies centre plays a massive part in our lives and we wanted to help people and their families with a diagnosis or in remission to use this amazing facility.

Some of our raffle prizes

"Without the amazing congregation and community spirit we have at the centre this would not have happened.

"We are making another generous donation amount in December and there will be lots of info on this at our socials. Thank you to everyone involved, our development ladies and the centres committee."