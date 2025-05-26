Two friends find Slimming World and lose 9.5st

Alouise Clarkson, Bonnybridge and Lisa Cairns, Falkirk joined a local Slimming World group and in just 10 months, shed 9.5st between them and reached their dream target weights on the same night!

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friends joined Slimming World Grangemouth with Jenni last June, and in 10 months Alouise has lost 4.5st and Lisa has lost 5st. The pair have been blown away by how they could lose weight while enjoying their favourite foods without ever feeling hungry, and last Wednesday reached their dream target weight- both on the same night!

Alousie’s story...

“Looking at photos of a holiday in May 24, I knew I had put on weight but was convincing myself that I was ok with the weight gain, but when I looked back on the photos, I thought I need to make a change. From my first day starting with Slimming World, I just felt it was the change I needed to make for myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa before she lost 5st with Slimming World

“Food Optimising was the change of lifestyle I needed, I cooked the same foods just in a healthy way that incorporated the extra veg. As I was the person who cooked in the house, my partner also benefited from the changes, which resulted in him losing over 2 stone as well. I love the diversity that you get from Food Optimising and I look at foods differently now, opting for a more filling snack than a high calorie, sugary alternative. At first the biggest challenge was at work during a time when I was given lots of sweet treats and chocolates. I have learnt to say no to these treats, having prepared healthier, more filling snacks for my day at work so the temptation is removed. I love experimenting and throwing things together to make new things like chicken and veg pasta dishes. If I don’t have much time I enjoy the Slimming World meals from Iceland- especially the chicken tikka masala.”

“I can now go clothes shopping and enjoy the experience without feeling rubbish about how I look. I’m also able to walk further and quicker than I have for a long time, and can do some exercises I couldn’t do before. Before I lost weight, I couldn’t sit with my legs crossed on the floor- and now I can! I have arthritis which effects my back and knees, losing 4.5st has seen my medication being reduced. I still experience pain, especially with my knees, but I can move much better since losing the weight. One of the best benefits of losing weight and getting more active is I can now play and run around with my grandchild, which I couldn’t do previously.”

“ The best motivation is from the other members in the group as we all have a story to tell and we all have our individual reasons for being there. If you’re having a bad day you can talk about it in a safe place with like minded people who offer support and share nuggets of wisdom.”

“It has been amazing. Now for my next journey as a target member!”

Alouise before she lost 4.5st with Slimming World

Lisa’s Story...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got to a point where I was uncomfortable and embarrassed about my weight. I found a friend who felt the same way, so we decided to join Slimming World together. Alouise is my brother in law’s girlfriend, without her on this journey I honestly don’t know I would have gotten this far. Going through this together, we have become the best of friends.”

“The best part about Slimming World is I can eat anything within reason. The first few weeks I was asked to keep a Food Diary which really made me focus on what I had to do to make changes and keep going. I loved deciding what I could eat and planning and actually taking care of ME. As I lost weight my family got more enthusiastic about meal ideas. They were so encouraging and enjoyed the new meals I was making. Alouise and I planned all our get togethers around what we wanted to eat and everyone in our families joined in. I love having colourful salads and cold meats and trying all the new recipes.”

“For me it wasn’t about sweets and chocolate getting in my way, it was about staying focused and being prepared. When we were going out for dinner I would look at the menu before hand and pre plan what I would have that I liked, as well as it fitting into the Slimming World plan. If we went to friends I made sure I took things with me, it was the new norm for me and I loved seeing the results from being organised. The fun part for me was trying all the new recipes and letting my family try them. Each week I was losing weight well, slow and steady but consistently. The first time I gained weight I remember feeling so frustrated, but on reflection I realised we all have ups and downs, in the bigger picture it wasn’t important.”

Real food, Real Support, Real results

“I have a lot of old injuries from riding horses my whole life, but the extra weight I was carrying just made everything more of an effort. I was so unfit and got very exhausted in such a short time. Now I’ve lost 5st, I have so much more energy, I walk much more and have I felt inspired to ride again. My ankles don’t hurt as much and all this just inspires me to keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being overweight really affected my mental health. I never liked getting my photo taken and if I did, I made sure I was in the background or hiding behind someone. When family and friends told me I was looking good, I didn’t beleive them. I couldn’t see myself getting thinner, even though I knew I had lost weight. It was only when we did the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, where we all donated our ‘too big’ clothes to raise money for Cancer Research, that I realised I had gone from a size 18 to a size 12. It took me 9 months to believe the change in me but I started feeling and seeing the changes in my body, this in itself gave me confidence and I’m now happy to be in photos.”

“If I could give any advice to others, it’s be prepared. I don’t just mean with food, I mean be prepared to meet new friends along the way, be prepared to share your journey with others, be prepared for the ups and downs along the way and to try new things, and be prepared for the changes that lie ahead of you. I want to thank Jenni my consultant, Alouise my best friend, my family and all the lovely people I have met in group. Without their support and encouragement I would not be where I am on my weight loss journey.”

Alouise and Lisa attend Slimming World at Newlands Community Centre (Sealock Centre) every Wednesday evening.

Alouise (left) has lost 4.5st and Lisa (right) has lost 5st with Slimming World

Slimming World Consultant and Team Developer Jenni Lapsley says “Lisa and Alouise have been a joy to have in our 7pm session. They both joined at the same time and took to the plan so well. They were amazed by how much food they could enjoy without having to go hungry or miss out on social occasions, and have loved trying lots of different recipes, along with making mindset and behavioural changes to see the amazing results they have had. They have made Food Optimising a part of their life without it feeling restrictive or like a diet, exactly the way it should be. They take their seat in group every week without fail, sharing their latest recipe ideas and motivating and inspiring the other members, as well as leaving each week with a plan for the week ahead. It’s so lovely that they’ve done this together, joining together and pretty much being in sync the whole journey- to the point that they both achieved their dream target weight on the same night! It really has been a family affair for the girls, as everyone in the house has benefited from these lifestyle changes they’re making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of Lisa and Alouise, losing 9.5st between them is just life changing. With so many routes to choose from for weight loss right now, it can be completely overwhelming for people who are just so desperate to lose weight. Our groups offer support to make mindset and behavioural changes for effective and lasting weight loss, and the girls are proof of how well it works. Without the right support it’s so easy to fall into old habits and give up, Alouise and Lisa have embraced the support of the group to build new habits and stay motivated, as well as take their new skills and knowledge home to their families, which is more important now than ever. It’s such a worry that two thirds of the population are suffering from being overweight and it’s even more worrying for our families. Studies show children living with obesity are approximately five times more likely to become adults living with obesity, and this is the first generation where children will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems.”

Jenni’s group runs every Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm, at Beancross and Newlands Community Hall (Sealock Centre), Montgomery Street, Grangemouth, FK3 8QR For more info contact Jenni 07842 676133

https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search

To find out more about becoming a Slimming World Consultant, contact Jenni on 07842 676133 or attend the next Opportunity Event on Sunday 8th June at 4pm, Hilcroft Hotel, East Main Street, Whitburn, EH47 0JU https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant