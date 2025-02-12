Try something new

Flyer for Next Generation Olympic Water Polo Event on 25 February

Forth Valley Water Polo Club has been making waves this week with a special feature by Sport Scotland on the club and the sport as part of its #trysomethingnew campaign.

A special feature on water polo focuses on the Forth Valley Water Polo Club with interviews with the club president, Andrew Millar, and Head Coach, Ton Kloosterman. Ton, who coaches the club as part of a unique partnership between Scottish Swimming, Strathclyde University and water polo clubs in the West of Scotland says “Water polo in Scotland is a niche sport, but also a really cool sport. Lots of people like swimming and with water polo it's a team game where you can learn many new skills, not only focused on water polo, but lifelong skills.”

Andrew, who's son switched to the sport from competitive swimming 18 months ago says, “If anyone asks ‘what sport do you play?’ and you say water polo, you instantly have somebody very interested in what you have to say, especially when it comes to college, university and job interviews in the future and water polo is on your CV, I know that employers really pick up on that because it’s something different.”

If any young people would like to try out the sport with Forth Valley Water Polo Club, there is an opportunity on Tuesday February 25 to do just that! The club is holding a Next Generation Olympics Water Polo Event which is free for all players aged 10-15 years of age. Sign up details are on the club Facebook page and by completing the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWOZ8aMxrDEjHLuJpedatxVmHoCYhJxfSjBUBTKuj7uBRg6A/viewform