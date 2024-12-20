Thistles spreads festive joy with community Christmas card drive

Thistles partners with esteemed poet Donna Ashworth to combat loneliness this Christmas

This festive season, Thistles shopping centre, Stirling, is on a heartfelt mission to share the joy of the season with its Christmas card drive focused on spreading cheer and uplifting those who may feel lonely during the holidays.In the spirit of creativity and community, Thistles invited all primary schools in Forth Valley to participate in a competition to design the cover of the official Christmas card. After receiving an array of stunning submissions, two young artists Antony Jose (aged 10) and Caris Dean (aged 11) from St Bernadette's RC Primary School in Stenhousemuir were crowned joint winners. Their vibrant designs will feature on the front of the Christmas cards, bringing their festive visions to life.

Adding an extra sprinkle of magic to the campaign, Thistles partnered with three-time bestselling poet Donna Ashworth. Known for her ability to touch hearts, Donna crafted an uplifting poem to feature inside the cards, perfectly encapsulating the warmth and wonder of the holiday season.

The campaign doesn’t stop there. Thistles has launched a pop-up Christmas card post box in Waterstones, where the local community is encouraged to pen heartfelt festive messages. These messages of hope and goodwill will be included in the cards and delivered to Strathcarron Hospice, ensuring they bring comfort and joy to those who may be feeling isolated during the holidays.

Donna Ashworth with Antony Jose (aged 10) and Caris Dean (aged 11) from St Bernadette's RC Primary School in Stenhousemuir

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: ”This Christmas, we wanted to focus on the power of connection. Through our Christmas card drive, we’re bringing the community together to show kindness and compassion. With the beautiful artwork from Antony and Caris, and Donna Ashworth’s inspiring poem, we hope these cards will bring smiles and warmth to everyone who receives them.”

Donna Ashworth added: “It’s an honour to be part of such a meaningful campaign. Christmas is all about sharing love, and I hope my poem helps to spread joy and remind people that they are thought of and cared for.”

The Thistles Christmas card drive is part of the centre’s ongoing #ThistlesHelps campaign, which aims to support the local community. Members of the public can drop by the post box at Waterstones to contribute their festive messages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thistlesstirling.com/