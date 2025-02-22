The Tree Planting and Memorial Garden Dedication in Stirling

On Saturday February 22, a heartfelt ceremony took place in Stirling, bringing together the local community, the Ukrainian community, and Treelink Stirling for a meaningful occasion.

The event, centered around the planting of trees in a newly dedicated memorial garden, was more than just a ceremony – it was a tribute to those who have suffered in Ukraine and a show of gratitude to Stirling for its support of Ukrainians.

The memorial garden, located at Back O'Hill Road, became a symbol of remembrance and hope. The trees planted – lilac, guelder rose, rowan, and hawthorn – represented the resilience of Ukraine and the unity of the two nations. These trees now rooted in Scottish soil serve as a reminder of the strong bond between the two communities.

The event was organized by Treelink, with support from the local council and the Ukrainian community. Anna Yanenko, the initiator of the event, worked hard to bring this vision to life. For Anna, the hill where the trees were planted reminded her of her hometown of Chernihiv, Ukraine. Living in Stirling since March 2022 with her daughter, Anna deeply misses her home and her husband, who is currently defending Ukraine from invaders. The creation of this memorial garden was her way of feeling connected to home, and it provided her with a sense of peace and hope. This garden was Anna's dream, and Alison Adam, Treelink Trustee and Tree Nursery Coordinator, helped bring that dream to life by organizing the event. Alison was not only incredibly supportive but also brought a wonderful energy and dedication to the project, ensuring its success.

Memorial Plaque

The ceremony included moving speeches by Anna Yanenko, Priest Yurii Karaman, and Alison Adam. Their words combined sorrow, hope, and a call for solidarity.

One of the most emotional moments came when Alla Kochetova, planting a tree with her family, symbolically placed the keys to her apartment in Mariupol into the soil. This poignant gesture represented her hope that Ukraine, like the tree, would one day be restored. For Alla and her family, the loss of their home in a city occupied by invaders since 2022 was devastating, but their faith and hope remain strong.

The ceremony, hosted by Sofia Konareva, lasted about 40 minutes and was attended by around 100 people. It was a powerful display of unity and solidarity between the Stirling and Ukrainian communities, all coming together to honor those suffering in Ukraine.

Beyond planting trees and unveiling the memorial plaque, the event served as a moment of connection and mutual support. The collaboration between Treelink, the local council, and the Ukrainian community was strengthened, reinforcing the power of communities to come together in times of hardship.

Anna Yanenko

As the garden grows, it will continue to serve as a lasting tribute to those affected by the war in Ukraine, symbolizing remembrance, resilience, and the deep ties between Scotland and Ukraine.

The event was beautifully captured in photographs by Kristina Palesheva, whose images brought the ceremony's emotional moments to life.

Nataliia Parkhomenko, representative of the Ukrainian community.