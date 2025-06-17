The Malcolm Group kick off for Strathcarron Hospice

Colleagues from across The Malcolm Group compete at the Falkirk Stadium in their first ever charity football match to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December last year, colleagues from The Malcolm Group nominated local charities for the business to support. Fourteen charities were chosen, all local to our sites across the UK, with over £100,000 in total being donated to them around Christmas. Colleagues were then encouraged to continue fundraising for their depot charity throughout 2025.

The chosen charity for our Grangemouth depot was Strathcarron Hospice. Our people are passionate about supporting Strathcarron Hospice and wanted to do as much as they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their close proximity to the Falkirk Stadium, and existing relationship with the club as sponsors, the idea of a charity football match was put forward.

West Team Photo

The match was held at The Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, June 8 and over 50 colleagues from The Malcolm Group took to the pitch over 90 minutes. Colleagues from our depots in the West, competed against colleagues from our depots in the East to create an exciting, competitive match, ending in a 5-4 victory to the West.

A huge thanks to Falkirk FC for allowing us to use the stadium and facilities on the day as well as some other businesses who supported, including, Greaves Sports, Marbill Coaches, Street Soccer Scotland, Glasgow Warriors, and of course, Strathcarron Hospice.

A total of £960.77 was raised on the day and with The Donald Malcolm Foundation matching that amount, almost £2,000 will be donated to Strathcarron hospice to continue providing specialist Hospice care and expert end of life care for the people of the Forth Valley.