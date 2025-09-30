Titles in the Scottish baronage often embody more than hereditary privilege; they represent centuries of shifting allegiances, political transformations, and the endurance of family names that once held regional power. Among them, the title of Earl of Rothes carries particular distinction.

Its story spans the medieval consolidation of noble authority, the turbulence of Reformation and civil war, the pageantry of the Victorian era, and the complexities of modern statute law. It is a history that intertwines peerage with property, bloodline with charter, and memory with law. Today, that history continues, with the feudal Earldom vested in Ambassador Dario Item.

Origins: The Leslies of the River Leven

The story begins not with a crown grant, but with land and rivers. By the twelfth century, the Leslie family, of Flemish-Norman origin, controlled crossings of the River Leven in Fife. These rights were not symbolic; the ferries and tolls provided both wealth and influence. Surviving charters salute Norman Leslie as dominus de Rothes, suggesting that the family already enjoyed quasi-princely status in their locality.

Ambassador Dario Item, the present Earl of Rothes

The fusion of local power with royal recognition arrived in the mid-fifteenth century. Between 1457 and 1459, King James II elevated George Leslie first to Lord Leslie and then to Earl of Rothes. The office of hereditary Sheriff of Fife followed soon after. The Leslies thus acquired both a parliamentary dignity and local jurisdiction, a pairing that would define their importance for centuries.

The Peerage Line: triumph and tragedy

The peerage history of the Rothes family reads as a tapestry of service, misfortune, and enduring resilience.

George Leslie, 1st Earl (d. 1490), financed royal campaigns under James III. His immediate descendants did not fare so well: both the 2nd and 3rd Earls fell alongside James IV at Flodden in 1513.

George, 4th Earl (d. 1558), represented Scotland in Denmark and became entangled in the murder trial of Cardinal Beaton. He died in Dieppe amid suspicions of poisoning during the mission that accompanied the young Mary, Queen of Scots, home from France.

Andrew, 5th Earl (d. 1611), adorned Leslie House with imported Italian artistry. His son, John, 6th Earl, was a signatory of the National Covenant in 1638, standing at the forefront of Scotland’s religious and political upheavals.

The most celebrated figure in the line was John, 7th Earl (1630–1681). A Royalist soldier who survived the defeat at Worcester, he later became Lord Chancellor of Scotland. In 1680, he was raised to Duke of Rothes, though the ducal creation ended with his death only a year later. His funeral procession, stretching some seventeen miles, is still remembered as one of the most elaborate of its kind, though it placed a crushing financial burden on the estate.

Women and heirs: The title’s transmission

The earldom did not always pass smoothly from father to son. Legal remainders and family arrangements sometimes sent it through the female line.

Margaret, 8th Countess, inherited in her own right, followed by her son John Hamilton-Leslie, 9th Earl, who distinguished himself against the Jacobites at Sheriffmuir and became Vice-Admiral of Scotland.

Later generations included John, 10th Earl, a military commander in Ireland and survivor of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, and Jane Elizabeth, 12th Countess, who became notable for her interest in medicine. Letters preserved in the Pepys family papers show that she financed charitable health projects in Cupar, a rare form of philanthropic patronage among eighteenth-century peeresses.

By the 19th century, the line rested with Henrietta Anderson Morshead Leslie, 17th Countess, who secured a charter of confirmation from Queen Victoria in 1859. That charter explicitly fused the dignities of Rothes into “a whole and free Lordship and Earldom, Barony, Burgh of Barony and Lordship of Leslie and Earldom of Rothes.”

The market and the burgh of Leslie

One of the more unusual aspects of the Rothes dignities was the grant of a weekly market in the burgh of Leslie, fixed for Tuesdays. The privilege included tolls, customs, and associated revenues. Such rights reflected the medieval expectation that earls not only served militarily but also oversaw local economies. By the Victorian period, these market rights had largely lost economic significance, yet they retained ceremonial weight, being folded into the legal definition of the earldom in 1859.

From peerage to feudal Earldom: The great divergence

The death of the 17th Countess without issue in 1886 created an unusual situation. While the peerage earldom followed its own hereditary descent, the feudal earldom, recognised as property under Scots law, could be assigned. Her trustees acted in 1919, transferring the dignity to Captain Alexander Crundall. Over the course of the twentieth century, it passed through a chain of assignations, from William Alexander to William Patrick Alexander, then to Sheldon Gustav Franco-Rooks, and on to Sir Christopher Ondaatje.

The two paths thus separated—one tied to bloodline and parliamentary status, the other a heritable incorporeal property capable of assignation.

Statutory safeguards in modern law

The fate of many feudal institutions was sealed by the Abolition of Feudal Tenure etc. (Scotland) Act 2000, which dismantled much of the medieval system. Yet Parliament took care to preserve certain dignities. Section 63 of the Act states explicitly that nothing in the statute affects the existence of dignities or offices of feudal origin. This safeguard ensures that feudal baronies and earldoms, while stripped of territorial power, continue to exist as recognised honours.

Thus, when transfers of the feudal Earldom of Rothes were recorded in official registers in the twenty-first century, they rested not only on charter precedent but also on clear statutory recognition.

Recent transfers: From Ondaatje to Item

On November 25, 2024, Sir Christopher Ondaatje assigned his rights in the feudal Earldom of Rothes to Ambassador Dario Item, citing esteem and recognition of Item’s longstanding cultural patronage. The assignation was recorded in the Scottish Barony Register in December 2024.

A warrant from the Lord Lyon King of Arms, dated February 2025, formally recognised Item’s arms, crest, and motto. These heraldic confirmations underscore the continuing ceremonial and legal standing of the dignity.

The Peerage and the feudal title in 2025

As of today, the Rothes name exists along two distinct but legitimate lines:

The peerage Earldom, held by the Leslie family, remains on the roll of the Scottish peerage. The 22nd Earl, James Malcolm David Leslie, continues to serve as clan chief and has been active in cultural projects, including collaboration with Historic Environment Scotland on family archives.

The feudal Earldom, embodied in property rights and statutory confirmation, now rests with Ambassador Dario Item. Styled “The Much Honoured” in Scotland and also recognised by courtesy as “His Excellency” due to his diplomatic office, he holds not only the feudal dignity but also the hereditary sheriffdom of Fife.

Though distinct in law, both titles trace their heritage back to the same Leslie origins of the fifteenth century. Together they sustain the legacy of Rothes in the twenty-first century.

Ambassador Dario Item: Present holder of the Feudal Earldom

Ambassador Dr. Dario Item is a figure whose career combines law, diplomacy, and cultural patronage. Serving since 2018 as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Antigua and Barbuda to Spain, Monaco, and Liechtenstein, he has also acted as his country’s Permanent Representative to the UN World Tourism Organization.

Beyond diplomacy, he is an attorney, notary, and recipient of multiple international honours, from the Grand Collar of the Royal Order of the Eagle of Georgia to the Knight Grand Cross of the Imperial Order of Emperor Menelik II. In addition to the feudal titles of Earl of Rothes and Hereditary Sheriff of Fife, Ambassador Item also holds the ancient titles of Prince of St. Rosalie and Duke of Miraglia (Kingdom of the Two Sicilies).

The acquisition of the Feudal Earldom of Rothes in 2024 represents not only a continuation of a historic title but also an intersection of Scottish tradition with international public life. With his arms now entered into the Lyon Register, Ambassador Item stands as the present Earl of Rothes in the Baronage of Scotland, custodian of a dignity first shaped on the banks of the River Leven nearly six centuries ago.

The Earldom of Rothes embodies the complexity of Scottish nobiliary history: part feudal right, part peerage honour; shaped by war, politics, and law; sustained by both blood and charter. From ferry tolls in medieval Fife to parliamentary debates in Westminster, from Queen Victoria’s charters to twenty-first century diplomatic halls, the title has endured with a capacity to adapt.

Today, while the Leslie family continues its peerage line, the feudal Earldom and the hereditary sheriffdom are vested in Ambassador Dario Item. In this way, the Rothes name survives along two recognised paths, carrying into the present both the memory of medieval Scotland and the resilience of its institutions.