The Care Inspectorate praise Falkirk care home

The Care Inspectorate has given a Falkirk care home its seal of approval, with relatives and residents praising the caring and attentive team members.

The Care Inspectorate (CI) report marked Care UK’s Caledonian Court, on Victoria Road, as ‘very good’ and ‘good’ in all categories.

The home was awarded a ‘very good’ rating in supporting people’s wellbeing, leadership, team members, planning care and support and was rated ‘good’ in the environment category.

Inspectors praised the team at Caledonian Court for their courteous and respectful care. One family member said: "Everyone listens - it's a wonderful place."

The team at Caledonian Court celebrated its 'Very Good' CI ratings

The team were recognised for their one-to-one care, responsiveness, and flexibility, which establishes trusting relationships and ensures that residents are treated with dignity and respect.

The report also acknowledged the impressive range of communal areas at Caledonian Court, including lounges, activity rooms, a cinema and garden, which helps relationships blossom and creates a nurturing environment for residents to thrive. Caledonian Court was described as a welcoming, spacious place, where people are put at ease.

Inspectors noted how family members fostered good relationships with team members, built on trust, and how their views and preferences were sought after “in a spirit of genuine partnership”.

The CI report also highlighted that there is a strong culture of transparency, with team members feeling that managers are approachable and visible. Inspectors also noted that the team felt empowered by managers.

David Currie, Home Manager at Caledonian Court, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team here at Caledonian Court, and to lead such a caring and determined team.

“Our ratings are testament to everyone’s hard work and the high-quality care we provide for residents every day. We are committed to ensuring all residents receive a personalised and tailored approach to care, in a dignified, professional and caring manner.

“We are all thrilled to have received this official praise from our regulator and look forward to celebrating with the residents soon.”

Caledonian Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care, and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home offers a range of services including nursing care, dementia care, nursing dementia care, end of life care and respite care.

To find out more about Caledonian Court, please contact Home Manager David Currie via [email protected] or call 01324 238 214.

For more information, visit careuk.com/caledonian-court