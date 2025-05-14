‘The best day of my life’: Falkirk care home resident meets Irish singer and TV presenter Daniel O’Donnell

There was not a dry eye at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home, in Falkirk, Stirlingshire, this week as one resident’s lifelong dream was made a reality.

Helen Neilson, aged 83, a devoted fan of Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell, had the surprise of her life when she not only attended his Glasgow concert but also met the singer in person. This comes after the kind-hearted efforts of HC-One colleague, Jamie Allison, Wellbeing Coordinator at Kinnaird Manor Care Home, to help coordinate the event.

Helen, a long-time admirer of Daniel O’Donnell, had been eagerly anticipating his upcoming tour stop in Glasgow. Her excitement was contagious as Kinnaird Manor colleagues were inspired to take the experience one step further.

Without revealing a thing to Helen, Jamie reached out to Daniel O’Donnell’s management team and managed to secure an exclusive meet-and-greet backstage at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. A week before the big day, Helen and Jamie made a special trip to Falkirk Town, where Helen chose a new dress, shoes, and necklace.

On the day of the event, Helen and Jamie travelled to Glasgow by train and soaked up the sunny city atmosphere with drinks at The Citizen followed by a meal at George Square. Upon arriving at the venue, Helen was guided to a private entrance and waited with a small group.

Then, to her astonishment, Daniel O’Donnell greeted Helen warmly, complimented her appearance, and posed for photographs, creating memories that will last a lifetime. While waiting for the concert to begin, Helen found herself seated just in front of Scottish singing sensation, Susan Boyle, with whom she enjoyed a brief chat and photo during the interval.

Jamie Allison, HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Wellbeing Coordinator, said:

“It took her a minute to realise it was really him. She couldn’t believe he was standing right in front of her. It is a highlight of my time at HC-One Scotland.”

Helen Neilson, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor, stated:

“I just couldn’t wait to get back and tell all my friends.”

Helen later described the event as “the best day of my life”. The evening concluded with a three-hour performance from Daniel O’Donnell, with Helen and Jamie dancing the night away.

This heartwarming story reflects HC-One Scotland’s ongoing commitment to delivering kind care and making meaningful moments for its residents.

