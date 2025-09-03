Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Stenhousemuir will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Larbert Express store on Stenhousemuir’s Bellsdyke Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Grangemouth High School which is looking to support students and their families through a new cooking club; Larbert Village Primary School PTA and Parent Council which is looking to provide some new playground equipment for pupils; and Slamannan Primary School & ELLC which is looking to fund some excursions for its pupils to gain new experiences outside the classroom.

Craig Penman, store manager at Tesco’s Larbert Express store, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.