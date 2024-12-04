Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Falkirk can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until Wednesday, December 18, Tesco Falkirk Redding Road Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas.

Mission Christmas aims to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas, despite the cost-of-living pressures many families struggle with. The donated toys will be used to ensure that children in the local area who might otherwise go without receive a present on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Leslie, Store Manager at Tesco Falkirk Redding Road Superstore, said: “Tesco Redding Road are proud to be part of Mission Christmas, collecting toys for local under-privileged children. The collection point can be found near the front entrance of the store.”

Tesco customers in Falkirk can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Falkirk Redding Road Superstore partnering with Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.