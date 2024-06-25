Ten ways to protect your dog against heatstroke this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With temperatures soaring and reaching a yearly high on Sunday while the Met Office has a yellow heat health warning in place until 17:00 on Thursday, 27th June, it is crucial to protect your furry friends to ensure they stay happy and healthy.

Across the UK, many places will see temperatures climbing into the mid-20°Cs again off the back of the weekend, with this afternoon and tomorrow being the hottest for the remainder of the week. The heat can pose numerous risks to the well-being of your beloved pets; here are essential tips from experts at Classic Parquet to keep your dogs safe and comfortable in warmer environments.

Hydration is key to preventing heat-related illnesses in dogs. Ensure your pet always has access to fresh, cool water. When you're out, carry a portable water bowl and plenty of water to keep your dog hydrated on the go. Ice cubes can also be added to their water bowl to keep it cooler.

Cooling mats, damp towels, and fans can help keep your dog cool indoors. You can also fill a shallow paddling pool with water for them to splash in and cool off. These aids are particularly useful during the hottest parts of the day. Additionally, you can use pet-safe cooling vests designed to keep your dog's body temperature down.

Ensure your dog has a shaded and cool area to rest. If your yard lacks natural shade, consider setting up a canopy or using a parasol. When indoors, create a cool resting spot away from direct sunlight to keep your dog content - hardwood or tile flooring may be best suited if unexposed to the sunlight. Use blackout curtains or shades to shut out the sun and keep the house cooler.

To avoid the day's peak heat, take your dog for walks early in the morning or late in the evening. This helps prevent heat exhaustion and protects their paws from scorching pavements, which can cause burns. Test the pavement with your hand; if it's too hot for you to touch, it's too hot for your dog to walk on.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise to dangerous levels within minutes, even with open windows. Never leave your dog in a car, as this can quickly lead to heatstroke and can be fatal. Leave your dog at home in a cool, shaded area if you need to run errands.

Regular grooming helps remove excess fur and prevents matting, which can trap heat. Some breeds may benefit from a trim, but avoid shaving your dog's coat down to the skin, as this can increase the risk of sunburn. Contact your vet or a professional groomer for the best grooming routine for your dog.

Dogs with short or light-coloured fur are prone to sunburn. Apply pet-safe sun cream to exposed areas like the nose, ears, and belly. Use products specifically designed for pets, as human sun cream can harm dogs. Reapply as needed, especially if your dog is playing in water.

Be vigilant for symptoms of heatstroke, which include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and collapse. Immediately move them to a cooler area if you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, offer water, and contact your vet. Quick action can save their life. Signs of severe heatstroke may also include seizures or unconsciousness. Familiarise yourself with canine first aid and keep emergency numbers handy.

Frozen treats or ice lollies made from dog-friendly ingredients like plain yoghurt or dog-safe fruits can help cool your dog down while providing hydration. These treats can be a fun and refreshing way to beat the heat. Avoid commercial ice creams for human consumption, which can contain harmful ingredients.

During extreme heat, reducing the intensity and duration of your dog's exercise is crucial. Overexertion can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Instead of long runs, opt for shorter, more frequent walks and play sessions in shaded areas. This helps prevent overheating and ensures your dog remains active without the risk of heat exhaustion. Indoor games and mental stimulation activities can also keep your dog entertained and active in a cooler environment.