Stirling leisure provider shortlisted for national award

A Stirling leisure provider has been shortlisted for a national sport award thanks to its welcoming and inclusive environment and commitment to quality when teaching individuals to learn to swim.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Stirling will be among the finalists for the Scottish Water Learn to Swim Provider of the Year at the upcoming Scottish Swimming Annual Awards, which will take place later this month.

The Scottish Water Learn to Swim Provider of the Year Award recognises the outstanding efforts of leisure trusts and aquatic providers in creating and delivering high-quality swimming programmes that provide essential life-saving skills to help individuals be safer in and around water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The category celebrates local authorities, leisure trusts and aquatic providers who are delivering the Learn to Swim National Framework across Scotland- a partnership between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming- with the vision to create ‘Generation Swim’, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.

Scottish Water Learn to Swim Provider of the Year

Active Stirling’s approach focuses on creating an inclusive environment where every individual can progress at their own pace, with a particular emphasis on supporting anyone who may need additional assistance. It provides Learn to Swim lessons to 2,199 participants every week, an increase of 9% in the last year.

Matt Bunnell, Chief Executive at Active Stirling, said: “We're absolutely delighted to be recognised for our commitment to making swimming accessible to all children in our community.

“This nomination reflects the hard work of our entire team in creating a welcoming environment where every child can develop confidence in the water at their own pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing our participant numbers grow by 9% shows that our inclusive approach is really making a difference”

Learn to Swim Provider of the Year

Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Water, said: “We’re proud to support Learn to Swim and the Learn to Swim Provider of the Year award gives us an incredible opportunity not only to celebrate and thank everyone involved in the Learn to Swim National Framework for the good work they all do, but to also recognise the outstanding efforts of the leisure providers shortlisted.

"With their help, and hundreds of others across the country, we're making a really positive difference in creating Generation Swim, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers of all ages and abilities, who not only learn a vital life skill but also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer."

John Lunn, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Active Stirling has demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusion and continuous improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By listening to feedback from customers and adapting their programme to meet those needs, they ensure that children in their community are given the best opportunities to thrive in the water. Congratulations to Active Stirling on being shortlisted, and for your dedication to the Framework.”

The programme also offers lessons for children with additional support needs, ensuring that every swimmer is given the opportunity to succeed.

To further support swimmers and their families, Active Stirling has introduced a dedicated online video library with stroke technique demonstrations, enabling swimmers to practise key skills at home and reinforcing the link between lessons and independent practice.

Active Stirling also collaborates with local schools and swimming clubs to enhance access to lessons for children in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a partnership with Balfron High School, where students are offered the opportunity to apply for swimming teacher positions and earn the Scottish Swimming Teacher Qualification (SSTQ) as part of their studies. This not only provides young people with valuable career opportunities but also expands the Learn to Swim programme into more rural areas.

Alongside Active Stirling, Edinburgh Leisure and East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure have also been recognised and shortlisted in the celebrated category – all demonstrating a profound determination to create ‘Generation Swim’, the next generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers.

The winner of the Scottish Water Learn to Swim Provider of the Year award will be announced at the Scottish Swimming Annual Awards on 20th September 2025 at Marriott Hotel in Glasgow, recognising the achievements of Scotland’s top programme providers.

The winner will receive an exclusive poolside visit from the Learn to Swim Framework ambassadors - Olympic, World & Commonwealth Champion Duncan Scott and Paralympian and World Champion Toni Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn to Swim is a National Framework creating inclusive environments where individuals of all ages and abilities can learn to swim. It develops confident, competent swimmers while promoting healthy, active lifestyles. Around 84,000 children and adults participate in lessons weekly across Scotland.

Safety in and around water is central to the Framework. Swimming provides essential life skills to help people stay safer whether at local pools, beaches, or around Scotland's coastline, rivers, reservoirs and lochs.